After a disappointing 2-8 finish in 2018, Winder-Barrow entered this season with the goal of being the most improved team in the state.
Second-year Bulldoggs coach Ed Dudley believes his team has made progress in that direction but is still “not where we want to be,” even as it got an encouraging sign on the scoreboard Sept. 20 with a 34-21 win at Loganville.
“I think the head coach is relieved, and the team is quite energized and happy,” said Dudley, whose team scored 27 unanswered points over the final two and a half quarters to improve to 1-2 on the year and snap an eight-game losing streak dating back to last September. “We’ve been close. We’ve been playing some very good teams closely and just haven’t been able to close the deal. So to go out and come from behind to win like that was a big confidence booster.”
And Dudley readily acknowledged the Bulldoggs will need plenty of confidence Friday, Sept. 27, when they visit a talented Oconee County team in their final tune-up before GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play begins Oct. 4 against crosstown rival Apalachee.
The Warriors, a perennial playoff team, are off to a 4-1 start this season and are hovering right outside the top-10 rankings in Class AAAA. Their only loss so far has been a 28-21 defeat to Clarke Central (which beat Winder-Barrow 43-36), and they handed a talented Cedar Shoals team (which defeated the Bulldoggs 49-43 in four overtimes) its first loss Sept. 20 with a convincing 34-0 shutout. Oconee County has also provided Jefferson (21-20) and Morgan County (34-6) their only defeats to this point and has a 35-13 win over Spalding under its belt.
“I’d like to talk to the voters if they’re not in the top 10,” Dudley said of the Warriors. “They’ve got an All-American, left-handed quarterback, tremendous wide receivers, a great defense. They’re very well-coached and don’t make mistakes. We’ve known that all along, and this is going to be a great test for our kids.”
The aforementioned quarterback, 6-foot-4, 218-pound senior Max Johnson, is a four-star LSU commit and is rated No. 13 among pro-style quarterbacks in the country, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. Johnson also has quite the pedigree, as he is the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson and the nephew of former University of Georgia and University of Miami head coach Mark Richt.
Senior Ben Noland (son of sixth-year Oconee County head coach Travis Noland, who has over 150 career wins in 22 seasons across stops at Oconee, Stephens County and two schools in North Carolina) and 6-foot-5 sophomore Jake Johnson (Max’s younger brother) are the Warriors’ top receiving targets. They also boost a strong tandem of running backs, Dudley said, led by 5-foot-11, 225-pound bruiser Darius Norman, who had a pair of touchdown runs in a 27-0 rout of Winder-Barrow last season.
Johnson had one of his least efficient games through the air against the Bulldoggs last season, but he did have a pair of touchdown runs in the Warriors’ victory.
“He’s a great player and his arm strength is his No. 1 asset,” Dudley said. “He has great decision-making ability, but what’s really underrated is his athletic ability, his ability to run and move around in the pocket. He’s the whole package and doesn’t have any deficiencies.”
After allowing over 300 yards and 21 points in the first half against Loganville last week, the Bulldoggs switched from a three-man to a four-man front and the change paid dividends. The Red Devils managed less than 50 yards of offense in the second half and only one first down late in the fourth quarter. Several players contributed to the turnaround that started just before halftime. Linebacker Timmy Presley had a sack for a safety, defensive backs Brett Landis and Stewart Allen had interceptions, linebacker Carson Jackson had a fumble recovery and defensive end Jacob Merrifield’s fourth-quarter sack helped set up excellent field position for the Bulldoggs, which led to the touchdown that gave them a two-score advantage. Linebacker Nate Allen, who led the team in tackles a year ago, led the way again with eight.
“Sometimes, it’s easy to overlook Nate because you just expect him at this point to have a big game with his range, length and ability, but all those guys played extremely well and had a tremendous game,” Dudley said. “When we made the switch to the 4-3, it made it harder for them to double-team Jacob and he came away with a huge play.
“We’re going to continue to be ‘multiple’ on defense and will play both packages against Oconee and see what works better. We’re going to have to emphasize getting after (Johnson) and be prepared to contain him. There’s no doubt, having faced him last year, we won’t have the same shock and awe, but this is a great team we’re facing and we’re looking forward to the matchup.”
The Bulldoggs’ offense will also be tested by an Oconee County defense that is allowing less than 14 games per contest and has played particularly well of late, surrendering just 19 points during its current three-game winning streak.
“They’re very big upfront. The D-line is as good as any we’ve faced,” Dudley said. “They’re really tall and strong in their deep secondary and the linebackers are big kids. They’re just very well-coached. They don’t make mistakes and they make you drive the field, which can drive offensive coaches crazy.”
But the Bulldoggs have shown the ability to put together long, sustained drives on offense and have shown some explosiveness overall, averaging just under 38 points through their first three games.
Senior quarterback Jhaydon Sullivan has 343 passing yards and two touchdowns through the first three games but has done the bulk of his major damage on the ground, running for 292 yards and seven touchdowns at 5.6 yards a carry. He had 128 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the win at Loganville. Junior running back J.C. Green, meanwhile, has posted 327 yards at 5.5 yards a clip and had a career night against the Red Devils, tallying 172 yards on 26 totes and a fourth-quarter score.
The duo is off to a solid start behind a young, but improving offensive line that has only one senior starter in Levi Vertrees.
“That unit is starting to come together,” Dudley said of the offensive line. “They’re not the biggest crew in the world, but they play well together. If you can block and protect, that’s going to help your offense, and we’ve got a two-headed monster in that backfield. It was definitely J.C.’s best game as a running back, and when they tried to anchor down and stop him, Jhaydon was able to pop loose off the option read at the line. It’s not your traditional three-back option, but it’s worked pretty well for us.”
Kickoff on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.
