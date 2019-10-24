Winder-Barrow’s offense struggled mightily against a highly-touted Lanier defense in a 27-7 loss Friday, Oct. 18, and the road won’t get much easier this week.
The Bulldoggs will host Gainesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in another GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest and will have to contend with another vaunted defensive line.
“I think they’re really good in all three phases of the game, and we know we’ve got our work cut out for us,” Winder-Barrow coach Ed Dudley said of Gainesville. “It’s a traditional rivalry game, and it’s a big region game with playoff implications.”
Both teams enter play Friday 1-1 in region play, and the winner would grab control of third place in the region standings behind the region’s two unbeaten teams — top-ranked Dacula and fifth-ranked Lanier — with two weeks to play.
Gainesville has long been a thorn in Winder-Barrow’s side — winning seven straight games over the Bulldoggs dating back to 1993 — and leads the all-time series 29-5-1.
To turn that tide, Dudley knows his team will need a better performance than it had last week against Lanier. The Bulldoggs (2-4 overall), who trailed 20-0 at halftime, were held under 150 yards of total offense for the night and were tormented by a Longhorn defense that sacked quarterback Jhaydon Sullivan five times and got a fumble return for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter that sealed the deal.
Sullivan finished the night with 116 total yards, including 83 yards through the air and a 35-yard touchdown pass to Stewart Allen in the third quarter to account for Winder-Barrow’s lone score.
Senior running back Taj Barnes was the workhorse for the Lanier offense, rushing for over 130 yards and a first-quarter touchdown. He also hauled in a 24-yard touchdown reception from Andrew Blackford in the second quarter that put the Longhorns up 20-0 at the half. Blackford also hooked up with Cole Thornton on a 45-yard touchdown pass in the period.
“I thought in the first half we didn’t play very well and they got out to a lead that wound up being too much to overcome,” Dudley said. “I thought we played a lot better in the second half and were much better defensively. That turnover late broke the bank on us, but overall, I was really pleased with how we stayed in it. That’s a pretty stacked team, and when you get down to it, to upset a team like that, you have to play clean and error-free football and we just didn’t do that.”
Gainesville enters Friday’s game with a modest 3-4 overall record, but those losses have come to strong opponents — Dacula, Jefferson, Flowery Branch and North Forsyth, who sport a combined 24-4 record on the year. After dropping their region opener to Dacula, 42-7, on Oct. 4 for their third consecutive setback, the Red Elephants rebounded in a big way Oct. 18 with a 47-21 throttling of Habersham Central.
Dudley sees a well-balanced team with plenty of talent to go around. The defensive line is particularly stout and is led by a pair of Division I recruits — 6-foot-6, 300-pound Jordan Williams, who is committed to Georgia Tech, and Makius Scott, a 6-foot-4, 300-pounder who is committed to South Carolina.
“They’ve got a lot of size up front. They’re big and athletic and very similar to Lanier in a lot of ways,” Dudley said, before discussing Gainesville’s explosive offense.
That unit is led by junior quarterback Gionni Williams, who has put together a solid season in his second year as a starter. Senior Walter Dixon, a 6-foot-5 receiver, is Williams’ primary target.
“They’re strong all the way around and present a matchup problem for us,” Dudley said. “(Williams) can throw the ball and run really well, and their backs are good, too.”
Friday’s game at W. Clair Harris Stadium will be homecoming in more ways than one. While the crowd will see a new queen crowned, the game will also mark the return to Winder of former Bulldoggs head coach Heath Webb. Webb went 26-19 in four seasons at Winder-Barrow from 2014-17 and led the Bulldoggs to four straight state playoff appearances before taking over at Gainesville in 2018.
Three of Webb’s assistants from his time at Winder-Barrow — Naji Lyon, Chris Davis and Luther Price — are on staff with him at Gainesville, while Price’s son, senior Zack Price, remains a starting defensive back for the Bulldoggs.
All of that should add to the intrigue of a crucial game.
“I think there will be a huge crowd for what undoubtedly is a big game,” Dudley said. “It’s Region 8 football, and there’s not really a weak sister to be found. We’ve just got to keep coming at it. We’ve got to try to play four complete quarters, which I don’t think we’ve been able to do all year.
“We’ve got three games left to play and would love to get in the playoffs. Getting this game would help us reach that goal. This is a big test that I hope our guys are going to pass.”
