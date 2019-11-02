The Bethlehem Christian Academy football team showed some fight early Friday, Nov. 1, but in the end visiting Bulloch Academy simply had too many offensive weapons.
The end result was a 50-14 victory by the Gators during BCA’s Senior Night. Bulloch improved to 6-3 overall while the Knights are now 1-8 with one game remaining this season.
“I liked the way we fought and battled early in the game,” said BCA coach Gus Felder. “However, we have to do that throughout the game. We can’t just have a good play here or a good play there. It takes a complete game.”
After falling behind 15-0, the Knights found the end zone on a 48-yard pass from Ethan Guthas to Jacob Adams just before the end of the first quarter. Maggie Mauck’s point-after kick cut Bulloch’s lead to 15-7.
The Gators, however, would add three touchdowns in the second quarter to take control of the contest by the time halftime arrives.
BCA added its second score in the fourth quarter on a double pass. Guthas fired behind the line to Adams, who then threw to a wide-open Eliel Saint-Louis with 8:10 to play in a second half which featured a running clock.
Bulloch stopped the Knights on the first offensive series of the game on an interception by Lynes McKinney. The Gators then needed to cover just 25 yards to reach the end zone on a 2-yard run by Rodney Hill. Bulloch then added a two-point conversation on a catch by Hill.
BCA put together an impressive drive on its second series of the game. The Knights were initially forced to punt but Laine Jean-Francois recovered a fumble on the play allowing his team to retain possession.
The possession lasted 12 plays and included two pass receptions from Guthas to Adams and one to Zach Patterson. However, a fourth-and-4 play from the Gator 28-yard line was short.
Bulloch then moved 73 yards, capped by Hill’s 14-yard run with 1:42 left in the first quarter.
BCA put its first points of the game on the board during its fourth offensive series and completed the score with just one play on the hookup between Guthas and Adams.
The Gators added first-half scores on a 9-yard run by Tyler Oglesby, a 2-yard run by Jake Wasdin and a 55-yard pass from Fischer Oglesby to Hill.
Hill made a 48-yard scoring run in the third quarter and a 75-yard kickoff return for a score in the fourth quarter.
For BCA’s Felder, improvements are being made by his team.
“We are improving each day,” the first-year Knights coach said. “People outside of this team may not see it but we are improving. We are going to get there.”
Chandler Cavoretto, Ty Whiting and Eli Parker each had big defensive plays for BCA during the contest.
BCA closes out the season on Friday, Nov. 8, against Trinity Christian School in Dublin. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
—
BA 15 21 7 7 — 50
BCA 7 0 0 7 — 14
BA—Rodney Hill 2 run (Hill pass from Fischer Oglesby)
BA—Hill 14 run (Olen Anderson kick)
BCA—Jacob Adams 48 pass from Ethas Guthas (Maggie Mauck kick)
BA—Tyler Oglesby 9 run (Anderson kick)
BA—Jake Wasdin 2 run (Anderson kick)
BA—Hill 55 pass from Fischer Oglesby (Anderson kick)
BA—Hill 48 run (Anderson kick)
BCA—Eliel Saint-Louis 35 pass from Adams (Mauck kick)
BA—Hill 75 kickoff return (Anderson kick)
