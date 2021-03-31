A celebration of life service for former head Winder-Barrow High School football coach Phil Jones will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at W. Clair Harris Stadium.
The public is invited to come and reflect on the life of Jones, 74, who died Dec. 26 following a prolonged illness. If there is inclement weather, the event will be held at First Baptist Church of Winder. Dress will be informal, according to the family.
Jones, a native of Thomaston, coached football for 47 seasons and was a head coach at Jeff Davis, Fitzgerald and Dooly County prior to taking over the Winder-Barrow program in 1984. In 13 seasons with the Bulldoggs, Jones went 81-58-2 — including a 10-1 mark and undefeated regular season in 1989 and a 11-3 finish in 1993, when the Bulldoggs advanced to the GHSA Class 3A semifinals before losing to Thomasville. It remains the deepest playoff run in program history. He was 159-107-4 in 25 seasons as a high school head coach.
Jones left Winder-Barrow after the 1996 season and joined the college ranks in 1998, coaching for three years at Georgia under Jim Donnan. He then had stints at Southern Methodist and Gardner-Webb before starting the program at Shorter University in Rome. Jones went 54-65 in 12 seasons before his retirement following the 2015 season. His most successful campaign was in 2008 when the Hawks finished with nine wins and qualified for the NAIA playoffs.
“All friends and family are invited to join us in this loving and joyful time as we celebrate Phil’s life and 47 years of coaching football and influencing lives for Christ,” family members said in an announcement for the ceremony. “…He was certainly met in Heaven by many who love him. Although we will be reunited with him, in the meantime we can thank God for the blessing of knowing him. Phil was warm and kind-hearted, and he valued relationships and most especially his faith in God and sharing Christ with those he loved.
Jones is survived by his wife, Janie, of 53 years, his son and daughter-in-law, Philly and Denise Jones, his daughter, Connie Jones, and his five grandchildren — Patricia, Ebby, Holland, Furman and Hattie Jones.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Coaches Ministry in memory of Coach Phil Jones.
Make checks payable to FCA and mail to:
Georgia Region FCA
Attn: Coach Jones Memorial
P.O. Box 656
Oakwood, GA 30566
Credit card gifts may be made online at my.fca.org/jasonlester, designated in memory of Coach Jones. “FCA will make sure all gifts are set aside for the purpose of providing camp scholarships to football coaches and athletes,” family members said.
