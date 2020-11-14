Apalachee had been able to avoid any major, costly mistakes — and thus picked up much-needed victories — in its previous two outings, and Wildcats coach Tony Lotti had said earlier in the week his team would need to do the same to have a chance in Friday night’s critical GHSA Region 8-AAAAA battle at home against Loganville.
But unfortunately for the Wildcats, the even immediately got off to a disastrous start, and they never recovered.
Loganville scored on its first four possessions of the night — including a pair of touchdowns in the opening three minutes — to bust out to a three-score lead and never looked back on its way to a 43-15 rout of the Wildcats at R. Harold Harrison Stadium. Senior quarterback Tanner Greene completed 22 of 31 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown and added 64 yards and a pair of scores on the ground to lead the Red Devils, while junior running back Avery Hamilton added three rushing touchdowns and finished with 90 yards on 17 carries.
With the win, Loganville (4-5, 3-3 region) moved closer to securing the region’s final state playoff spot, while the Wildcats (2-7, 2-4) saw their hopes of getting to the postseason for the first time since 2009 all but dashed. Apalachee would need to beat Jackson County in its regular-season finale next week and would need Walnut Grove to upset Loganville and create a three-way tie in fourth place between the Red Devils, Wildcats and Walnut Grove. It wasn’t immediately clear Friday night how such a tiebreaker would be settled.
The Red Devils set the tone early Friday after returning a short opening kickoff to its 45. On the first snap, Greene hit Cooper Kennedy down the side on a flea flicker play for 40 yards down to the Apalachee 15, and Hamilton took things from there, scoring from 8 yards out two plays later. Then after a three-and-out by the Wildcats, the Red Devils needed just two plays to cover 51 yards as Greene rolled out and found Nico Dowdell across the field for a 48-yard touchdown to make it a 14-0 game with 9:04 left in the first quarter.
A wild snap that resulted in a 19-yard loss derailed the Wildcats’ next drive, and the Red Devils went on a 11-play, 46-yard drive that was capped by a 24-yard field goal. Apalachee had a pair of big plays on its next possession to work its way inside Loganville’s 30-yard line, but a fumble — the first of three Wildcat giveaways on the night — ended that chance and the Red Devils responded with a 10-play, 76-yard march that ended with a 14-yard touchdown scamper by Hamilton with 5:30 left in the first half.
Apalachee responded and finally got on the board with an eight-play, 74-yard drive. Colby Sikes did much of the heavy lifting, peeling off runs of 20 and 18 yards and then hauling in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Todd Jones on fourth down and 12 to cut the deficit to 23-7 with 2:32 to go before intermission.
Loganville, though, quashed any Apalachee hopes of a comeback early in the third quarter, holding the Wildcats to a three-and-out to start the second half and then covering 54 yards in seven plays to extend its lead to 30-7. Greene, who spent most of the evening picking apart the Apalachee secondary, showed his speed by eluding Wildcat defenders on a third-and-9 play and scoring untouched from 31 yards out. Another Apalachee three-and-out was answered by another Red Devil scoring drive, with Hamilton punching in his third touchdown of the night to give his team a 36-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Apalachee got within 36-15 with 7:35 remaining on a 10-yard touchdown by Sikes — who led the Wildcats with 113 yards on nine carries and three catches for 44 yards — but the Red Devils recovered the ensuing onside kick and added another touchdown run by Greene to fully salt it away.
Apalachee will wrap up the regular season against Jackson County in Jefferson on Friday, Nov. 20.
—
L 14 9 13 7 — 43
A 0 7 0 8 — 15
L—Avery Hamilton 8 run (Devin Pugh kick)
L—Nico Dowdell 48 pass from Tanner Greene (Pugh kick)
L—Pugh 24 FG
L—Hamilton 14 run (kick blocked)
A—Colby Sikes 26 pass from Todd Jones (Cameron Edwards kick)
L—Greene 31 run (Pugh kick)
L—Hamilton 4 run (kick failed)
A—Sikes 10 run (Sikes pass from Jones)
L—Greene 29 run (Pugh kick)
