Local high school football fans will have a chance to catch a live game Friday, Aug. 6, as Apalachee plays host to Commerce in a preseason scrimmage, two weeks ahead of both teams’ regular season openers.
Apalachee is entering its fourth season under Tony Lotti, who is 8-22 in his first three years but has made the program more competitive after it won just four games in the five years prior to his arrival. The Wildcats were 2-8 last year in a season derailed in part by critical injuries. Four of their losses came by two touchdowns or less.
But Lotti was optimistic entering this season as the Wildcats, who are looking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2009, put together a solid spring and return veteran-laden offensive and defensive lines along with a few key players at the skill positions.
Senior Elijah Harris, an all-region performer last fall in GHSA 8-AAAAA, anchors the offensive line, while senior Colby Sikes, the team’s top playmaker from a year ago, is also back. Sikes, a two-way starter who heads up a multi-pronged backfield in Apalachee’s Wing-T offense, ran for 503 yards at 7.9 yards a carry and four touchdowns in nine games in 2020 and also tied for the team lead in receptions with 26 and caught three touchdown passes while returning a kickoff for a score as well.
Sophomore Howard Holloway established himself as the frontrunner to take over for the graduated Todd Jones at quarterback with a strong spring game performance in a blowout win over East Jackson.
The Wildcats, who will open up the 2021 campaign at Winder-Barrow on Aug. 20, aren’t likely to face much passing Friday but will see their run defense put to the test against Commerce, which hasn't gone away from its traditional triple-option offense despite a surprising coaching change this spring.
Michael Brown, a Commerce alum, who spent 22 seasons on the Tigers’ coaching staff, including the last eight as head coach, resigned in March to take an assistant coaching job at Jefferson. He went 73-25 with five quarterfinal appearances and two trips to the semifinals in Class A. That run included an 11-2 mark, region championship and quarterfinal showing last year.
Commerce, one of the oldest and most successful programs in Georgia high school football history, with 24 consecutive playoff appearances under its belt, hired Mark Hollars in April to replace Brown. Hollars, a veteran head coach who has spent most of his career in his native Ohio, coached the last five years at North Cobb Christian, where he went 30-25 and rebuilt that program into a successful one. Ten of those losses came in his winless first season, and the team has reached the playoffs three straight seasons.
Kickoff Friday at R. Harold Harrison Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.
The two other Barrow County teams will have preseason scrimmages next week. Winder-Barrow will host Gainesville at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 in preparation for the Aug. 20 “Battle of Barrow.” And Bethlehem Christian Academy will host Providence Christian at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 before opening its regular season Aug. 20 at Strong Rock Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.