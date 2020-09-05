Bethlehem Christian Academy's 2020 season got off to a rough start Friday as the Knights were shut out at home 49-0 by Strong Rock Christian School of Locust Grove.
The Patriots, a GHSA Class A program, grabbed command early, busting out of the gate with 21 points in the first quarter and piling on 14 more in the second quarter to put the contest away before halftime.
In their first game under long-time head coach Bruce Lane, who came over from the Westfield School in Perry, the Knights struggled to move the ball Friday, managing just 88 yards of offense. Senior quarterback Ethan Guthas passed for 51 yards.
The Knights will face another GHSA Class A program Friday, Sept. 11, when they travel to Hiawassee to take on Towns County. The Indians dropped their season opener Friday night 10-7 to Armuchee.
