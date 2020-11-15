Bethlehem Christian Academy hung around tightly with Westfield School for most of the first three quarters in its final home game of the year Friday night, Nov. 13, before the Hornets pulled away for a 48-24 victory in a GISA Region 4-AAA matchup in Bethlehem.
The Knights (2-7, 0-2 region) were led by senior quarterback Ethan Guthas, who finished 12-of-20 for 240 yards and threw three touchdown passes along with a pair of interceptions. Luke Sheats caught two of Guthas’ touchdown throws and finished with four receptions for 95 yards, while Ty Whiting had seven catches for 115 yards. Joshua Adams had a 54-yard touchdown reception and led the Knights rushing with 57 yards on 10 carries.
Westfield (6-1-1, 2-0) rolled up 434 yards on the ground with quarterback Gavin Vining and running back Porter Faulk accounting for the bulk of the damage. Vining ran for 204 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns while adding 38 passing yards, and Faulk scored four touchdowns, finishing with 182 yards on 14 carries.
The loss likely meant the end for BCA’s state playoff hopes this season. The top eight teams in Class AAA, according to the MaxPreps power rankings, will qualify for the playoffs, and the Knights are currently ranked 12th out of 13 teams with one week left in the regular season.
BCA will finish up its season Friday, Nov. 20, when it travels to McDonough to take on seventh-ranked Creekside Christian Academy (5-3, 0-2) in another region battle.
