Quarterback Ben Reed’s 49-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter Friday, Sept. 10, gave Bethlehem Christian Academy the lead, and a missed extra point by Augusta Prep late proved to be the difference, as the Knights knocked off the Cavaliers 28-27 on the road to remain unbeaten at 4-0.
The Knights, who entered the final quarter trailing 21-14, tied the game when Reed found Ty Whiting in the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown and then took the lead on Reed’s run. The Cavaliers (1-1) scored on a 12-yard touchdown run to pull within 28-27, but the missed extra point kept BCA on top.
Reed finished 6-of-8 passing for 51 yards and the touchdown and added 104 rushing yards and a score on 10 carries. Joshua Adams ran for 156 yards on 18 carries and scored on runs of 12 and 57 yards.
BCA will be in action Friday, Sept. 17, when it travels to Damascus to take on Southwest Georgia Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.