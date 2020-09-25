Bethlehem Christian Academy senior running back Chad Norwood had a career night Friday — rushing for five first-half touchdowns and adding a punt return for a score in the second half — as the Knights routed Augusta Prep 42-12 in Martinez for the first victory of the season and the Bruce Lane era at BCA.
Norwood, who tallied more than 240 yards on the ground in the first half, according to stats available on MaxPreps immediately after the game, scored on runs of 67 and 80 yards in the first quarter and then tacked on three more rushing touchdowns in the second quarter (80, 10 and 2 yards) as the Knights (1-2) built a 35-0 halftime lead. Norwood’s 70-yard punt return came in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 42-6.
Augusta Prep (2-2) got a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second half — a 57-yard run by Adam Bussey and a 2-yard plunge by Bryson Cronan.
It was the second straight year BCA defeated the Cavaliers after a 65-0 drubbing last season.
The Knights will be back in action Oct. 2 when they host Southwest Georgia Academy of Damascus for homecoming at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.