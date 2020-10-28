Four days after a 34-7 home loss to rival Loganville Christian, Bethlehem Christian Academy exacted a lopsided shellacking on Notre Dame Academy in Duluth on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 27.
The Knights scored 35 points in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 69-0 victory over the Irish Wolfhounds, improving to 2-4 on the year.
Freshman Joshua Adams led the Knights' offensive explosion, carrying the ball 10 times for 130 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns. Fellow freshmen Johnny Dickinson and Elijah Goddard both scored rushing touchdowns, while senior quarterback Ethan Guthas and senior running back Chad Norwood added scores on the ground.
Guthas completed both passes he attempted on the afternoon for 45 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown to junior Luke Sheats. Sheats also returned an interception for a touchdown — one of two pick-sixes on the afternoon for the Knights with sophomore Timothy Doolittle accounting for the other.
Tuesday's game was a makeup of a contest that was originally scheduled for Oct. 16 but was postponed due to Notre Dame Academy having a rash of injuries that left it short-handed.
The Knights will wrap up an eight-day, three-game stretch Friday, Oct. 30, when they travel to Louisville to take on Thomas Jefferson Academy. The Jaguars are 5-2 on the year and are coming off a 28-7 loss to Piedmont Academy.
