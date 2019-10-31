Bethlehem Christian Academy will go for an upset Friday, Nov. 1, in its final home game of the season as the Knights welcome Bulloch Academy to town.
BCA (1-7) will be trying to bounce back from a 51-0 loss to perennial GISA Class AAA powerhouse John Milledge Academy in Milledgeville on Friday, Oct. 25.
The dominant Trojans scored all 51 of those points in the first half, with junior running back Amaad Foston rushing for four touchdowns, including three in the first quarter. Grayson Hopkins threw a pair of touchdown passes to K.J. Jackson and added a score on the ground for JMA.
Bulloch Academy enters Friday’s contest at 5-3 and can lock up a spot in the 12-team state playoffs with a win. The Gators snapped a two-game losing skid Oct. 25 with a 49-14 home win over Trinity Christian of Dublin. They have lost twice to Pinewood Christian (30-28 and 32-14, the latter of which counted toward the playoff standings) and John Milledge (28-14).
Kickoff on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.
