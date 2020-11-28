Winder-Barrow came into its GHSA Class 6A first-round playoff game Friday, Nov. 27, at Carrollton with an upset on its mind. But the 10th-ranked Trojans put an early damper on those hopes, as a rough start snowballed quickly for the Bulldoggs.
Carrollton scored touchdowns on each of its first six offensive possessions and added a pick-six and blocked-punt return for a score — all in the first half — on its way to a commanding 55-7 lashing of the Bulldoggs.
The Trojans (7-2), the Region 5-AAAAAA champions, advanced to host Sprayberry (6-4) in the second round of the playoffs, while the Bulldoggs, the No. 4 seed out of Region 8, finished 5-6 in their third year under Ed Dudley, who was going up against his former team Friday.
Carrollton thoroughly dominated on both sides of the ball with an efficient offense and suffocating defense, outgaining Winder-Barrow in total yardage for the first half 360-43 before pulling most of its starters at halftime.
Junior quarterback James McCauley led the charge for the Trojans, throwing for 133 yards on 11-of-12 passing and a pair of touchdowns, including a 20-yarder to Ace Williamson that capped a six-play, 65-yard drive to open the game. After a three-and-out by the Bulldoggs, the Trojans went back to work with a nine-play, 64-yard drive that culminated in a 5-yard touchdown run by Christian Lett.
Carrollton’s defense smothered Winder-Barrow again on the ensuing possession, and Juan Carlos Nieves broke through the line and blocked a Bulldogg punt, scooping it up and strolling into the end zone to make it 21-0. The Trojans got one more touchdown in the first quarter on a 25-yard run by Keshawn Ridley, who led the team with 88 yards on 9 carries and a pair of scores.
McCauley tossed his second touchdown pass of the night to fullback Donovan Brundidge early in the second quarter, and David Johns then took his second interception of the night 47 yards to the house to make it a 42-0 with 7:36 left in the half. The Trojans racked up two more scores on touchdown runs by Bryce Hicks and Ridley.
Winder-Barrow spoiled the Trojans’ shutout bid on a 31-yard touchdown scamper by sophomore Jayquan Crawford with less than four minutes left in the game. Crawford had 45 yards on three carries on the four-play, 71-yard drive and wound up leading the Bulldoggs in rushing for the night. Sophomore quarterback Conyer Smith finished 8-of-20 for 67 yards and a pair of interceptions. His 26-yard completion to Tre Gaudlock set up Crawford’s touchdown run.
Junior linebacker Joel Pichardo had a fumble recovery in the third quarter for the Bulldoggs.
—
W 0 0 0 7 — 7
C 28 27 0 0 — 55
C—Ace Williamson 20 pass from James McCauley (Damean Dominguez kick)
C—Christian Lett 5 run (Dominguez kick)
C—Juan Carlos Nieves blocked punt return (Dominguez kick)
C—Keshawn Ridley 25 run (Dominguez kick)
C—Donovan Brundidge 6 pass from McCauley (Dominguez kick)
C—David Johns 47 interception return (Dominguez kick)
C—Bryce Hicks 6 run (Dominguez kick)
C—Ridley 1 run (kick failed)
W—Jayquan Crawford 31 run (Ivan Rodriguez kick)
