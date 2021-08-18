In its first three seasons under Ed Dudley, Winder-Barrow has shown incremental improvement in its on-field performance — from 2-8, to 3-7, to 5-6 — weathering some rebuilding efforts and growing pains at various positions along the way and making state-playoff appearances in each of the last two years.
With several key starters returning, a more overall seasoned offense and perhaps more defensive depth, the Bulldoggs are striking a confident note that the upward trajectory will continue this fall; that they can make meaningful strides in closing the gap between them and the upper echelon of GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA that includes two-time reigning state champion Buford and Dacula — which won four consecutive Region 8 titles from 2016-2019 before the Wolves moved in last year — and that they can put themselves in a position to win their first postseason game since 2017.
Now comes the task of going out and proving it.
“There’s definitely a positive vibe and feeling among the coaching staff and players right now,” Dudley said last Thursday morning, Aug. 12, a few hours before the Bulldoggs took the field for a preseason scrimmage against Gainesville in preparation for their season opener Friday, Aug. 20, against cross-county rival Apalachee. “I think, every year, everybody is shooting for improvement, and we have gotten better and we hope to take a big step this year. But to play at a championship level, two areas where we’re really going to need to tighten up are in our defensive play and points allowed as well as our special teams play.
“I think that’ll happen this year.”
Dudley pointed toward defensive improvement for good reason. The Bulldoggs allowed 27 or more points in seven of their 11 games last year — going 2-5 in those contests — and gave up 40 or more three times, including the first round of the playoffs, where they were overwhelmed 55-7 by an explosive Carrollton team.
The Bulldoggs were without two key players for all or most of that playoff loss — defensive end and all-state performer Jacob Merrifield due to COVID-19 protocol and middle linebacker and leading tackler Chandler Maxwell due to an injury in the early going — and both of those players have moved on after graduation, Merrifield an early enrollee at Florida Atlantic and Maxwell looking to get on the field regularly right away this fall at Georgia Military College. Combine them with graduated free safety Andrew Lewis (signed with East Mississippi Community College) and the Bulldoggs are without three major pieces of the defense who “are not easily replaced,” Dudley said, though he does feel more optimistic about the situation than several months ago.
Entering spring practice, Dudley described the Winder-Barrow’s defensive line as a “mystery,” but things appear to be shoring up there as the Bulldoggs enter the season. Junior Jacob King, who started up front early on last year before missing most of the season due to being injured in a traffic accident, returns and provides a 6-foot-4, 250-pound frame at Merrifield’s defensive end spot, while senior Gabe Donnelly is back at the other end and has bulked up in the offseason. Junior newcomer Ryan Ford is expected to have an immediate impact in the interior at the nose and can also play on the outside, while juniors Deeriah Smith and Emorrie Foskey and senior Jacob Holbrook will provide more depth.
“We may not have an individual great talent there like Merrifield,” Dudley said, “but we’ve got several who can pick up the slack and help fill those big shoes and the huge load that guys like (Merrifield and Maxwell) carried.”
As for the free safety spot vacated by Lewis, Dudley is eyeing multiple players to step in and said that will likely continue to be the case for at least the first couple games in the Bulldoggs’ four-game non-region slate to start the year.
The rest of the secondary is expected to be a strength of the team with senior twins Omarious and Jamarious Smith (6 interceptions apiece last year) and senior Alex Cha all back, and the Bulldoggs return several linebackers despite the graduation of Maxwell and Timmy Presley.
Junior Aidan Thompson, who had a breakout, all-region season as a sophomore, has bounced back and forth between the line and linebacker spot on the edge and will lead the group, while seniors Joel Pichardo and Daniel Pineda have starting experience and junior Brooks House gives the Bulldoggs more length on the outside. Sophomore Tyron “Tank” Harris and senior Gavin Fredrickson will fill out the main rotation of linebackers.
“There’s a lot of experience there that we haven’t always had,” Dudley said, “and (co-defensive coordinators Scott Rider and Devin Allison) do a good job of rolling multiple guys in. So hopefully we’ll be able to stay fresh.”
The second area Dudley referenced — special teams — also figures to be improved on paper after the Bulldoggs used several young players at the kicking positions a year ago following the graduation of talented specialist Harlin Brown. Junior placekicker Ivan Rodriguez and senior punter Alex Hutchison are back, but the Bulldoggs added senior Caylan Barron from the Winder-Barrow soccer team along with junior Cole Harper to help push them for playing time.
“I think all of those guys coming on board the last couple years are the result of them hanging out (with Brown) and him continuing to mentor those guys,” Dudley said. “My hat’s off to him, and I think those efforts will bear some fruit this year.”
None of the above is to say the Winder-Barrow offense doesn’t have room for improvement and growth, but the Bulldoggs figure to be on more solid footing in that area this year with loads of experience along the line and at the skill positions and a much more settled and optimal situation behind center.
Junior Conyer Smith took over as the starting quarterback halfway through the 2020 campaign and threw for 670 yards and four touchdowns while completing 55% of his passes. Dudley has been pleased with Smith’s progress in the offseason — the 6-foot-5, 215-pounder provided a glimpse of that with four touchdown passes and 177 yards in a spring-game win over Jackson County — and said the Bulldoggs at some point will incorporate Wildcat packages with senior Trevor Summerfield (the previous starting quarterback) and sophomore Tre Gaudlock. Summerfield and Gaudlock will factor heavily into the Bulldoggs’ plans out wide along with senior three-year starter Stewart Allen, an explosive three-year starter who led the team in receptions last fall after finishing second in catches as a sophomore. Junior speedster Tyreeck Hall, who caught one of Smith’s touchdown passes in the scrimmage, also provides a threat in the slot position.
The Bulldoggs do have a big hole to fill in the backfield following the graduation of 1,000-yard rusher J.C. Green, but they have a committee of players looking to share the burden. Thompson shouldered the bulk of the carries in the spring, but the Bulldoggs also return senior Caiden Carruth and junior Jayquan Crawford, while Dudley said sophomore Brandon Hines has been one of the “bright surprises” of the summer and shown “flashes of brilliance.” Meanwhile, junior Trey Garrett will serve in a hybrid fullback-tight end role that Maxwell handled the last couple of years.
Up front, the Bulldoggs return several experienced linemen with senior three-year starter Reese Maxwell shifting back to center after moving over to left guard as a junior. Junior Sam Herr is back at right guard; senior Logan Roberts and junior Jackson Harrell are both working in at left guard; and King takes over for Merrifield at right tackle. Anchoring the line will be senior Jacob Atkinson, a four-year starter at left tackle who Dudley said has been the “bell cow” for the unit despite not playing football until high school.
“He’s done an outstanding job in a lot of roles for us while holding down that left tackle spot,” Dudley said of Atkinson. “One of our themes is we’ve taken a lot of lumps on the line in recent years, and we’re at a lump deficit, so now we’re looking to hand out the lumps. There’s some intense competition and we feel pretty good about it.
“(Overall), we’ve had a good preseason and we’re excited about the coming years. But now it’s time to get out there against somebody else and see how we look.”
WINDER-BARROW 2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 — vs. Apalachee, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 — vs. Eastside, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 — at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10 — Open
Sept. 17 — vs. Cedar Shoals, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 — at Habersham Central, 7:30 p.m.*
Oct. 1 — vs. Dacula, 7:30 p.m.*
Oct. 7 (Thursday) — at Shiloh, 7:30 p.m.*
Oct. 15 — vs. Central Gwinnett, 7:30 p.m.*
Oct. 22 — Open
Oct. 29 — vs. Buford, 7:30 p.m.*
Nov. 5 — at Lanier, 7:30 p.m.*
*- denotes region game
