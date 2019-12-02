Listed below are last week’s GHSA football quarterfinal results and the remaining postseason schedule.

Class AAAAAAA

Quarterfinals

Marietta 42, Mill Creek 10

Parkview 35, Archer 17

Lowndes 28, Grayson 20

North Gwinnett 32, McEachern 13

Semifinals

Marietta at Parkview

North Gwinnett at Lowndes

Championship

Dec. 14, 8 p.m.

Georgia State Stadium

Class AAAAAA

Quarterfinals

Allatoona 24, Coffee 0

Richmond Hill 16, Valdosta 14

Dacula 56, Lee County 21

Harrison 28, Houston County 7

Semifinals

Allatoona at Richmond Hill

Harrison at Dacula

Championship

Dec. 13, 8 p.m.

Georgia State Stadium

Class AAAAA

Quarterfinals

Jones County 49, Griffin 14

Buford 24, Carrollton 21

Warner Robins 49, Clarke Central 14

Starr's Mill 25, Dutchtown 24

Semifinals

Buford at Jones County

Starr's Mill at Warner Robins

Championship

Dec. 13, 4:30 p.m.

Georgia State Stadium

Class AAAA

Quarterfinals

Woodward Academy 31, Cartersville 28

Blessed Trinity 31, West Laurens 0

Oconee County 17, Marist 7

Sandy Creek 41, Madison County 7

Semifinals

Blessed Trinity at Woodward Academy

Sandy Creek at Oconee County

Championship

Dec. 14, 4:30 p.m.

Georgia State Stadium

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Cedar Grove 36, Peach County 3

GAC 17, Hart County 16

Crisp County 22, Jefferson 20

Jenkins 41, North Murray 14

Semifinals

GAC at Cedar Grove

Jenkins at Crisp County

Championship

Dec. 14, 1 p.m.

Georgia State Stadium

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Callaway 41, Douglass 20

Brooks County 35, Metter 6

Thomasville 38, Rabun County 24

Dublin 35, Hapeville Charter 12

Semifinals

Brooks Co. at Callaway

Dublin at Thomasville

Championship

Dec. 13, 1 p.m.

Georgia State Stadium

Class A (Private)

Quarterfinals

Wesleyan 42, Savannah Christian 16

Fellowship Christian 35, Hebron Christian 28

Holy Innocents' 28, Mount Paran 0

ELCA 28, Athens Academy 10

Semifinals

Wesleyan at Fellowship Christian

ELCA at Holy Innocents'

Championship

Dec. 13, 10 a.m.

Georgia State Stadium

Class A (Public)

Quarterfinals

Irwin County 54, Manchester 12

Clinch County 38, Warren County 16

Marion County 28, Lincoln County 21

Pelham 31, Mitchell County 20

Semifinals

Clinch County at Irwin County

Pelham at Marion County

Championship

Dec. 14, 10 a.m.

Georgia State Stadium

