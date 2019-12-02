Listed below are last week’s GHSA football quarterfinal results and the remaining postseason schedule.
Class AAAAAAA
Quarterfinals
Marietta 42, Mill Creek 10
Parkview 35, Archer 17
Lowndes 28, Grayson 20
North Gwinnett 32, McEachern 13
Semifinals
Marietta at Parkview
North Gwinnett at Lowndes
Championship
Dec. 14, 8 p.m.
Georgia State Stadium
Class AAAAAA
Quarterfinals
Allatoona 24, Coffee 0
Richmond Hill 16, Valdosta 14
Dacula 56, Lee County 21
Harrison 28, Houston County 7
Semifinals
Allatoona at Richmond Hill
Harrison at Dacula
Championship
Dec. 13, 8 p.m.
Georgia State Stadium
Class AAAAA
Quarterfinals
Jones County 49, Griffin 14
Buford 24, Carrollton 21
Warner Robins 49, Clarke Central 14
Starr's Mill 25, Dutchtown 24
Semifinals
Buford at Jones County
Starr's Mill at Warner Robins
Championship
Dec. 13, 4:30 p.m.
Georgia State Stadium
Class AAAA
Quarterfinals
Woodward Academy 31, Cartersville 28
Blessed Trinity 31, West Laurens 0
Oconee County 17, Marist 7
Sandy Creek 41, Madison County 7
Semifinals
Blessed Trinity at Woodward Academy
Sandy Creek at Oconee County
Championship
Dec. 14, 4:30 p.m.
Georgia State Stadium
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Cedar Grove 36, Peach County 3
GAC 17, Hart County 16
Crisp County 22, Jefferson 20
Jenkins 41, North Murray 14
Semifinals
GAC at Cedar Grove
Jenkins at Crisp County
Championship
Dec. 14, 1 p.m.
Georgia State Stadium
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Callaway 41, Douglass 20
Brooks County 35, Metter 6
Thomasville 38, Rabun County 24
Dublin 35, Hapeville Charter 12
Semifinals
Brooks Co. at Callaway
Dublin at Thomasville
Championship
Dec. 13, 1 p.m.
Georgia State Stadium
Class A (Private)
Quarterfinals
Wesleyan 42, Savannah Christian 16
Fellowship Christian 35, Hebron Christian 28
Holy Innocents' 28, Mount Paran 0
ELCA 28, Athens Academy 10
Semifinals
Wesleyan at Fellowship Christian
ELCA at Holy Innocents'
Championship
Dec. 13, 10 a.m.
Georgia State Stadium
Class A (Public)
Quarterfinals
Irwin County 54, Manchester 12
Clinch County 38, Warren County 16
Marion County 28, Lincoln County 21
Pelham 31, Mitchell County 20
Semifinals
Clinch County at Irwin County
Pelham at Marion County
Championship
Dec. 14, 10 a.m.
Georgia State Stadium
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.