Isaiah Maxey's 10-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Cofer with 22 seconds left led Jackson County to a come-from-behind 21-17 victory over Apalachee on Friday, Nov. 20, in both teams' season finale in Jefferson.
Maxey's second of two touchdown passes to Cofer on the night spoiled a go-ahead field goal by Caleb Edwards in the final minutes that put the Wildcats up 17-14.
The game was tied 7-7 at the half before Apalachee returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown. The Panthers knotted the game up on pass from Maxey to Cofer with four minutes left in the third quarter.
The Wildcats finished the year 2-8 and 2-5 in GHSA Region 8-AAAAA in their third season under Tony Lotti. The Panthers finished 4-6 and 3-4.
Apalachee had a slim chance Friday of getting into the state playoffs with a win, but those hopers were wiped out anyway with Loganville's 31-3 win over Walnut Grove, which locked up the fourth and final playoff spot in the region for the Red Devils. Clarke Central is the region champion, while Eastside beat out Greenbrier for the No. 2 seed with a 44-7 win over the Wolfpack on Friday.
BCA falls at Creekside Christian
Bethlehem Christian Academy came close Friday, but couldn't quite get over the hump, falling to Creekside Christian Academy, 26-21, in McDonough in their season finale.
The Knights finished 2-8 in their first season under Bruce Lane. Creekside improved to 6-3 with the win and is set to compete next week in the first round of the eight-team GISA Class AAA state playoffs.
BCA got rushing touchdowns Friday from freshman Joshua Adams and seniors Ethan Guthas and Chad Norwood. Adams led the Knights with 96 yards rushing on 16 carries. Guthas passed for 160 yards, but was intercepted four times by the Creekside defense. Senior Luke Roberts and junior Jojo Adams had fumble recoveries for the Knights.
