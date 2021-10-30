Apalachee took another step toward its first state playoff berth since 2009 Friday, Oct. 29 with one of its strongest performances of the year at Loganville.
The Wildcats scored three touchdowns and kept the Red Devils off the scoreboard in the second half to pull away for a 37-14 victory, picking up their third straight win.
Apalachee (4-5, 4-2 GHSA Region 8-AAAAA) can clinch both a playoff bid and the second seed in the region with a win at home next week over Jackson County. The Wildcats would also assure themselves of a playoff spot if Eastside beats Greenbrier. If Apalachee loses to Jackson County and Greenbrier wins, that would create a four-way tie for second in the region, and it’s not yet clear which team would be left out of the playoffs.
The Wildcats got off to a strong start Friday with first-quarter touchdown runs by Isaiah Skinner and Jeff Roberts, and Brody Ham’s field goal helped them carry a 17-14 lead into halftime. Prince Tate and Colby Sikes added touchdown runs in the second half, and Skinner’s second score of the night put the game away.
WESTFIELD 47, BCA 35
Bethlehem Christian Academy held a 14-point halftime lead in Perry on Friday night, but the Westfield School exploded for 20 points in the third quarter to take control of the game and rally for the win.
The Knights (6-4, 0-2 GISA Region 4-AAA) dropped their third straight game. They’ll try to get back on track in their regular-season finale next week at home against Creekside Christian Academy, where a win should help them cement a state playoff berth.
