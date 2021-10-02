Wilson Donnelly kicked a 35-yard field goal with under a minute to play to give Greenbrier a 23-21 lead, and Apalachee’s Brody Ham’s 48-yard attempt at the end of the game missed, as the Wolfpack held off the Wildcats in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAA game Friday, Oct. 1, in Evans.
Greenbrier improved to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in region play, while the Wildcats dropped to 1-5 and 1-2.
In a back-and-forth game Friday, Greenbrier struck first on Malik Everett’s 44-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Leverett answered Apalachee quarterback Isaiah Skinner’s game-tying 1-yard touchdown run with a 93-yard kickoff return for a score. The Wildcats knotted things back up on a 6-yard touchdown run by Colby Sikes, and Sikes would score again from 9 yards out to give Apalachee a 21-14 lead at the half.
The Wolfpack cut the deficit to 21-20 in the third quarter on Jackson Clayton’s 26-yard touchdown run before a missed PAT try kept it a one-point contest. Donnelly’s eventual game-winner was set up by a long pass completion from Brooks Pangle to Leverett.
The Wildcats are off next week and will return to region action Oct. 15 when they host Johnson-Gainesville for homecoming.
BETHLEHEM CHRISTIAN 38, CHEROKEE CHRISTIAN 31
A week after losing its 2021 home opener, Bethlehem Christian Academy bounced back with a 38-31 win over Cherokee Christian on homecoming night, handing the Warriors (4-1) their first loss of the year.
The Knights improved to 6-1 on the year and will be off next week before hosting Thomas Jefferson Academy on Oct. 15.
