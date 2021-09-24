Senior running back Colby Sikes scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and then ran in the winning two-point conversion for Apalachee Friday night, Sept. 24, as the Wildcats rallied in the second half to stun Eastside 22-21 at R. Harold Harrison Stadium for their first win of the season.
The Wildcats (1-4, 1-1 GHSA Region 8-AAAAA) trailed 14-7 at halftime, and the Eagles (3-2, 1-1) eventually stretched their lead to 21-7 before Apalachee got back in the game on quarterback Isaiah Skinner’s second touchdown of the night.
The Wildcats will be back in region action next week when they travel to take on Greenbrier. The Wolfpack beat Walnut Grove 44-6 Friday to improve to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in region play.
WINDER-BARROW 45, HABERSHAM CENTRAL 14
Winder-Barrow got off to a resounding start in Region 8-AAAAAA play Friday, throttling Habersham Central in Mount Airy to improve to 3-2 overall.
Aidan Thompson ran for a pair of touchdowns to help the Bulldoggs build a 28-7 halftime advantage, and they continued to pour it on in the second half. Conyer Smith threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Summerfield, and the Bulldoggs also got rushing touchdowns from Jamarious Smith, Caiden Carruth and Cam Hodge.
Winder-Barrow will be back in region action next week when it hosts Dacula. The Falcons (2-3, 1-0 region) toppled Lanier 54-26 Friday in their region opener.
