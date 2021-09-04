Bethlehem Christian Academy scored a whopping 56 first-half points Friday, Sept. 3, and recorded a second-straight shutout, throttling Cross Keys 56-0 in Atlanta and earning its first 3-0 start in program history.
Sophomore Elijah Goddard needed just three carries to rack up 114 yards and rushed for a pair of touchdowns, while sophomore Joshua Adams (4 carries, 44 yards) also ran for two scores and had a 74-yard touchdown reception.
Freshman Caedmon Geddings got in on the scoring action with a touchdown run, finishing with 55 yards on 5 carries. Quarterbacks Ben Reed and David Walterhouse each threw a touchdown pass, and Ty Whiting had a TD reception.
Walterhouse also came up with a pair of fumble recoveries on defense, while Chandler Cavoretto had one as well.
The Knights will play their fourth of five straight road games to open the season Sept. 10 at Augusta Prep. The Cavaliers beat Glascock County 51-12 in their season opener Friday.
GLYNN ACADEMY 35, WINDER-BARROW 14
After a long road trip down to Brunswick on Friday, Winder-Barrow got off to a rough start against Glynn Academy and couldn’t recover, dropping the non-region battle 35-14 and dropping to 1-2 on the year.
Quarterback Tyler Devlin threw for 235 yards and tossed four touchdown passes to four different receivers as the Red Terrors (1-1-1) built a 35-0 halftime lead.
Glynn Academy opened the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Devlin to David Prince and then extended that lead later in the first quarter when Devlin paired up with Zach Ellis for a 41-yard touchdown pass. After DJ Clinch’s 3-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter extended the lead to 21-0, Devlin connected with Greg Peacock on a 15-yard touchdown pass and DJ Riley on a 54-yarder before the half was up.
The Bulldoggs got a pair of rushing touchdowns from Aidan Thompson in the second half.
Winder-Barrow is off next week and will return to action Sept. 17 when it hosts Cedar Shoals for homecoming.
