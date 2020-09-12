Habersham Central senior running back Jackson Clouatre ran for over 300 yards and scored three second-half touchdowns Friday as the Raiders knocked off Apalachee 56-35 at R. Harold Harrison Stadium, avenging a 56-49 loss in last year’s season finale.
Habersham improved to 2-0 on the year and also got a strong performance from senior quarterback Joshua Picket, who threw a pair of touchdown passes and also ran for 56- and 61-yard scores, all in the first half, as the Raiders racked up over 600 yards of offense.
Apalachee (0-2), which had a couple of brief leads in the first quarter on senior night, had rushing touchdowns from Colby Sikes, Tauheed Ferguson, Isaiah Starks and Prince Tate.
The Wildcats are scheduled to visit Madison County on Sept. 18 for their final non-region contest, but that game’s status was still up in the air this week. Madison County (0-1) had to cancel its game Friday because 30 of its players were quarantined due to coronavirus concerns.
TOWNS COUNTY 28, BCA 14
Bethlehem Christian Academy got off to a hot start Friday, scoring 14 points in the first quarter to grab a two-score lead, but the Knights weren’t able to hold it as the Indians rallied to tie the game and then scored 14 points in the fourth quarter for a 28-14 victory in Hiawassee.
After being shut out in their season opener against Strong Rock Christian, the Knights (0-2) scored on their first two possessions Friday as quarterback Ethan Guthas ran for a touchdown and then threw a touchdown pass to Ty Whiting.
Guthas finished 8-of-18 passing for 46 yards but was intercepted four times. Luke Sheats led the Knights with five receptions for 28 yards.
Towns County (1-1) got three rushing touchdowns from Kyle Oakes in the win.
The Knights are off next week before traveling to Augusta Prep on Sept. 25.
