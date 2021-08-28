Brady Logan's 25-yard field goal at the end of the third quarter was all Bethlehem Christian Academy needed Friday, Aug. 27, as the Knights picked up a 3-0 win on the road at traditional rival Loganville Christian Academy to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Knights snapped a two-game skid and won for the third time in the last five years — and their third win in eight tries overall — against their old GISA region foes who moved to GHSA last year.
BCA will be back in action Sept. 3 at Cross Keys in Atlanta.
HABERSHAM CENTRAL 27, APALACHEE 7
For a second straight week Friday, Apalachee was short-handed due to COVID-19-related player absences and couldn't overcome the disadvantage in the loss at Mt. Airy.
The Raiders (1-1) got touchdown runs in the first quarter from Sirmarcus Burney and in the second quarter from Carson Parker to grab a 14-0 lead.
The Wildcats (0-2) responded with a 38-yard touchdown run by Prince Tate, but that was the only offense they could muster on the night. Burney added a 20-yard touchdown pass to BJ Hodges in the third quarter, and Habersham tacked on one more score in the fourth on a 23-yard run by Blandon Grizzle.
Apalachee will be back in action Sept. 3, when it hosts Madison County in its home opener.
