Winder-Barrow relied on a strong running game Friday, Oct. 15, to get back on track.
Junior running back Aidan Thompson scored four first-half touchdowns, including three in the second quarter, as the Bulldoggs picked up a much-needed 35-7 home region win over Central Gwinnett at W. Clair Harris Stadium.
The Bulldoggs (4-4, 2-2 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) built a 21-0 lead before the Black Knights (1-7, 0-4) logged their lone touchdown of the night. Thompson helped Winder-Barrow respond with his fourth touchdown of the night, and Caiden Carruth capped the scoring with a touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldoggs are off next week before they get set to play host to top-ranked and two-time reigning state champion Buford on Oct. 29.
THOMAS JEFFERSON ACADEMY 47, BETHLEHEM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 14
Thomas Jefferson has won back-to-back GISA Class AA state titles, and the Jaguars proved Friday why they’re in strong contention for a third straight.
The visiting Jaguars built a 21-7 halftime lead over Bethlehem Christian and then pulled away in the second half for a convincing 47-14 thumping of the Knights, who suffered just their second loss of the season. Thomas Jefferson improved to 7-1 on the year.
BCA (6-2) will open its three-game Region 4-AAA slate Oct. 22 when it travels to Milledgeville to take on another two-time defending state champion, John Milledge Academy.
