Three Apalachee football players were first-team selections, and several other Wildcats also garnered recognition on the GHSA Region 8-AAAAA all-region team announced Thursday, Dec. 17.
Junior running back Colby Sikes and junior offensive lineman Elijah Harris were first-team selections on offense, while senior linebacker Marcus Streeter made the first-team defense and sophomore defensive lineman Tyler Ferro made the second-team defense. Senior quarterback Todd Jones, senior linebacker Malcom Johnson, sophomore defensive back Deondre Moore, senior offensive lineman Kaito Hamm, senior tight end Andrew Howe and senior offensive lineman Chase Hunter were all honorable mentions.
Sikes, a two-way starter, had a breakout junior season for the Wildcats, rushing for 503 yards at 7.9 yards a carry and four touchdowns in nine games. He also tied for the team lead in receptions with 26 and caught three touchdown passes, and he added a kickoff return for a score.
Clarke Central senior wide receiver Nono Mack, a Charlotte signee, was voted the region’s player of the year. Greenbrier junior quarterback Brooks Pangle was the offensive player of the year, while Jackson County senior defensive lineman Andrew King and Loganville senior defensive lineman Neto Okpala (Boston College signee) were the co-defensive players of the year. Greenbrier senior defensive lineman/fullback/tight end Beau Shugarts was the two-way player of the year.
Clarke Central’s David Perno was named the coach of the year after guiding the Gladiators to the region title.
