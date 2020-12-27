A trio of Bethlehem Christian Academy football players turned in solid performances earlier this month in the Gatlinburg All-American Bowl in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, an annual all-star showcase for private school and homeschool players.
Junior defensive lineman Logan Garmon had a pair of sacks and three total tackles, and junior linebacker Chandler Cavoretto had two tackles for a loss, as both players earned honorable mention nods for Defensive MVP. Senior Chad Norwood had an interception, two tackles and a tackle for loss on defense and six carries on the offensive side.
Garmon, Cavoretto and Norwood all helped Team Stars secure a 17-10 win.
The three Knights “were selected due to excellent performances during their regular season and they did not disappoint,” Andrew Capps, the bowl director, said. “Chandler Cavoretto is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker with exceptional cover skills and a knack for being around the ball. His tackles for loss continuously put the opposing offense in difficult down and distance situations all game. Chad Norwood saw time on both sides of the ball at running back and linebacker. He is another sideline-to-sideline linebacker that showed off his cover skills by hauling in a huge interception for his team and added important carries on the offensive side of the ball. Logan Garmon was part of a Stars defensive line that was disruptive all game. He had 2 sacks, and none were bigger than his tone-setting sack coming out of halftime that put the opposing team in an impossible third-and long-situation.
“Congratulations to Chandler, Chad and Logan! They proved why they deserve to be called All Americans.”
