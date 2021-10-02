Winder-Barrow had high hopes Friday, Oct. 1, of knocking off Dacula for the first time in the six years that the two teams have been GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA foes. But six turnovers on the night by the Bulldoggs — three of which were returned by the Falcons for scores and another that led to a touchdown — squashed any chance of an upset.
Dacula scored 34 unanswered points — 21 off turnovers — in the span of less than eight game minutes from late in the second quarter to the midway point of the third — and quickly pulled away from the Bulldoggs for a 40-15 road victory at W. Clair Harris Stadium. The Falcons evened their overall record at 3-3 and improved to 2-0 in region play, while the Bulldoggs dropped to 3-2 and 1-1.
After a sluggish offensive start this season, the Bulldoggs had shown vast improvement in the last two weeks in wins over Cedar Shoals and Habersham Central and were looking to keep that momentum going Friday. But the game started off disastrously for the Winder-Barrow offense and things didn’t get much better as the night went on. After the Bulldogg defense forced a three-and-out to start the game, an errant snap on their first play from scrimmage hit the Bulldogg runner in motion and was scooped up by William Green Jr., who returned the ball 45 yards to the end zone to give Dacula an early 6-0 advantage.
Winder-Barrow quarterback Conyer Smith was intercepted on the team’s next possession, and the Falcons appeared primed for another score when running back Kyle Efford ripped off a 54-yard run to the Bulldogg 5 before the Bulldoggs’ Tank Harris recovered a Dacula fumble in the end zone for a touchback.
The Bulldoggs came up with another big play to start the second quarter when Omarious Smith blocked a 42-yard field goal attempt and Ryan Ford scooped the ball up and returned it to the Dacula 33. That drive, however, ended with a turnover on downs by the Bulldoggs’ inside the Falcons’ red zone.
Winder-Barrow finally broke through on its next drive, marching 63 yards on 11 plays and scoring when Aidan Thompson took a direct snap and plowed in from 5 yards out to help give his team a 7-6 lead with 3:03 left in the half.
That momentum for Winder-Barrow was short-lived. The Falcons, who started the next drive at the 50 thanks to an unsportsmanlike penalty on the Bulldoggs and a kickoff out of bounds, needed just five plays before Matthew Haber scored on a 19-yard run to put the visitors back out front. Linebacker Jayden Bethea then stepped into the path of a Smith pass and returned it 30 yards for a score with 42 seconds left in the half to push the Dacula lead to 19-7, an advantage the Falcons carried into the locker room.
Things went from bad to worse for Winder-Barrow to start the second half. Smith was hit hard from behind and lost the ball at his 16-yard line on the Bulldoggs’ first possession of the third quarter. Efford’s 3-yard touchdown run after the Falcons converted on a fourth down-and-short inside the Winder-Barrow 10 stretched the lead to 26-7, and, following a three-and-out, Dacula needed just one play to tack on another score as Haber raced 60 yards up the gut untouched. The Falcons capped off the flurry of scoring with Green registering his second defensive touchdown of the night on a 45-yard pick-six.
The Bulldoggs eventually found the end zone again on Caiden Carruth’s 76-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
Winder-Barrow will have a short week and will be back in region action Thursday, Oct. 7, at Shiloh. The Generals (1-4, 1-0) picked up their first win of the year Friday, besting Central Gwinnett 21-14 in region action.
D 6 13 21 0 — 40
W 0 7 0 8 — 15
D—William Green Jr. 45 fumble return (kick failed)
W—Aidan Thompson 5 run (Ivan Rodriguez-Torres kick)
D—Matthew Haber 19 run (pass failed)
D—Jayden Bethea 30 interception return (Nick Daniel kick)
D—Kyle Efford 3 run (Daniel kick)
D—Haber 60 run (Daniel kick)
D—Green Jr. 45 interception return (Daniel kick)
W—Caiden Carruth 76 run (Gavin Fredrickson pass from Conyer Smith)
