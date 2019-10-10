Typically, high school football coaches preach to their players the importance of moving on once a game ends on Friday night.
Friday, Oct. 4, was an exception, however, for the Winder-Barrow High School Bulldoggs and head coach Ed Dudley. With the team off this week from game action, the coach said he would allow himself and his players a little extra time to savor the 24-19 Battle of Barrow victory against Apalachee High School.
“We are absolutely stretching this one out a little bit,” Dudley said earlier this week.
While winning the county matchup with the AHS Wildcats was a big part of the game on Oct. 4, it was also important for the Bulldoggs since it was the 2019 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA opener.
“It was a big win for both of those reasons,” Dudley said. “With it being a region win it gives us some momentum going forward. It was really a must-win game for us and our players responded.”
The second-year WBHS coach said he was impressed with the atmosphere at W. Clair Harris Stadium. Fans began arriving at 5:30 p.m.
“We had a great crowd and a great game,” Dudley said. “I can’t say enough about the importance of our fans, student section, cheerleaders and band.”
The Winder-Barrow coach also noted AHS brought a large crowd and it was a highly-anticipated game for both schools.
“We have so many strong teams in our region,” Dudley said reflecting on the importance of the victory. “I have to once again praise Apalachee for the way they played. They are a good team and have very good coaches. It turned out that the game went down to the last play just like last season.”
With the region having two top-10 state teams in Dacula (No. 1) and Lanier (No. 6), Dudley said it was vital for the Bulldoggs to start the 8-AAAAAA slate with a victory.
The Bulldoggs will face Lanier High School on Friday, Oct. 18, on the road. The Longhorns, who are 6-0 overall, defeated Habersham Central 42-22 in their region opener Oct. 4. Lanier is also off on Friday, Oct. 11.
“We will work on individual skills and get back in the weight room this week,” Dudley said. “We also will use it as a time for recovery in terms of our health.”
WBHS players had Monday, Oct. 7, off and returned to the practice field Tuesday, Oct. 8. Practice sessions are also set for Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Thursday, Oct. 10, before the players have off again Friday, Oct. 11.
Dudley said the atmosphere at the Battle of Barrow contest showed that high school football is important locally.
“That game was indicative of the way football is in Northeast Georgia,” the coach said. “The football in this area is some of the best in the state.”
The Bulldoggs enter the bye week 2-3 overall and 1-0 in the region.
