Harlin Brown was a different type of weapon for the Winder-Barrow High School football team, but an effective one nonetheless.
After considering various offers, Brown has decided to attend the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky. The kicking and punting standout was named an all-region player for the 2019 season for the WBHS Bulldoggs.
“My family and I felt that the Cumberlands was the best fit for me, academically and athletically,” Brown said.
“His impact on our field position was beyond valuable,” said WBHS coach Ed Dudley. “He kept us in a lot of games. His long-range field goal ability was a huge scoring weapon.”
The University of the Cumberlands is an NAIA school which Dudley said is gaining a special player.
“He is going to a very good program and a program that has a history of being competitive,” Dudley said. “I think he is ready for this opportunity. He is way more rounded and diverse than most young athletes his age.”
During his senior season, Brown averaged 42.4 yards on 44 punts. His longest punt was 73 yards. He was 28-of-29 on point-after attempts and 9-of-13 on field goal attempts. He scored 55 points for the season helping lead the Bulldoggs to the state playoffs.
Brown also received interest from Reinhardt University, an NAIA program in Georgia, as well as Savannah State University. Cumberlands is a private school with approximately 13,000 students. The football team went 10-2 last season with a trip to the NAIA playoffs.
Brown said he realizes the adventure to continue his career will be an adjustment being so far from home.
“It is a large change but I am looking forward to being on my own,” he said. “This will be an exciting new chapter in my life.”
