With three weeks left in the high school football regular season in Georgia, Clarke Central has a firm grip on first place in GHSA Region 8-AAAAA and can clinch its second straight region title this week with a win over Loganville.
But after that, the state playoff picture is much murkier, and Apalachee finds itself right in the middle of that jumble. The Wildcats, who are coming off a 42-0 thrashing of last-place Johnson-Gainesville last week, enter their home matchup with Walnut Grove, set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, in a six-way tie for second in the region with three playoff spots up in the air. In fact, their final three opponents — the Warriors, Loganville and Jackson County — are all part of that six-team tie, as are Eastside, which they already beat, and Greenbrier, which they lost to.
The best way for Apalachee (2-5, 2-2 region) to assure itself of its first postseason berth since 2009 is to win its next three games. That would also put the Wildcats in play to host a first-round playoff game. Two wins in their next three could get them in the playoffs, but that may require them coming out on top of tiebreakers, depending on the scenario.
Against Walnut Grove, the Wildcats will be looking for more of the success it had last week, when they scored on all six of their first-half possessions and forced three turnovers in their domination of Johnson. Running backs Jeff Roberts (five carries, 58 yards, three touchdowns) and Prince Tate (three carries, 82 yards, two touchdowns) had brief but spectacular nights and have given Apalachee two more weapons in the backfield of the run-heavy Wing-T offense to go along with top rusher Colby Sikes (679 yards, 7.6 yards per carry, five touchdowns).
The Warriors (3-4, 2-2), who were off last week, are hoping to bounce back from a 40-7 loss to Clarke Central on Oct. 8 and will be looking to snap a three-year losing streak against the Wildcats. They have struggled offensively this season, averaging just over 12 points a game.
Here’s a look at the six 2-2 teams in the region, what they’ve done so far against region opponents and who they have left to play in the region.
•Greenbrier — lost to Loganville (35-34), beat Walnut Grove (44-6), beat Apalachee (23-21), lost to Clarke Central (76-34). Remaining games: vs. Johnson, at Jackson County, at Eastside.
•Eastside — beat Johnson (65-0), lost to Apalachee (22-21), lost to Clarke Central (13-6), beat Loganville (10-9). Remaining games: at Jackson County, at Walnut Grove, vs. Greenbrier.
•Jackson County — lost to Walnut Grove (16-14), lost to Clarke Central (34-30), beat Loganville (47-23), beat Johnson (63-0). Remaining games: vs. Eastside, vs. Greenbrier, at Apalachee.
•Apalachee — lost to Clarke Central (31-17), beat Eastside (22-21), lost to Greenbrier (23-21), beat Johnson (42-0). Remaining games: vs. Walnut Grove, at Loganville, vs. Jackson County.
•Walnut Grove — beat Jackson County (16-14), lost to Greenbrier (44-6), beat Johnson (38-0), lost to Clarke Central (40-7).
•Loganville — beat Greenbrier (35-34), beat Johnson (42-0), lost to Jackson County (47-23), lost to Eastside (10-9). Remaining games: vs. Clarke Central, vs. Apalachee, at Walnut Grove.
BCA TO OPEN REGION PLAY AT JOHN MILLEDGE AFTER ROUGH LOSS
Bethlehem Christian Academy ran into a buzz saw last week in two-time defending GISA Class AA champion Thomas Jefferson Academy, allowing over 400 rushing yards in a 40-14 home loss, just their second setback of the season.
But things aren’t likely to get any easier for the Knights (6-2) this week as they take the trip down to Milledgeville to take on undefeated, two-time defending AAA champ John Milledge Academy in both teams’ Region 4-AAA opener.
The Knights fell behind 14-0 after a quarter in their Oct. 15 game against Thomas Jefferson (7-1) and couldn’t recover. Joshua Adams, who finished with 97 yards on 18 carries, helped the Knights cut the lead in half in the second quarter with a 6-yard touchdown run, but the Jaguars responded with a 40-yard touchdown run and carried a 14-point advantage into the half. Thomas Jefferson tacked on two more scores in the third quarter to blow the game open before BCA scored its second touchdown of the night in the fourth on a 2-yard pass from Ben Reed to Lawson Wooten. The Jaguars, though, returned the ensuing kickoff 72 yards for a score. Reed finished 9-of-19 passing for 163 yards for the Knights and was intercepted twice by the Thomas Jefferson defense.
Against John Milledge, BCA is running into a team that has won 33 straight games dating back to the start of the 2019 season and has won 45 of its last 46, the last loss coming to Frederica Academy in the 2018 title game.
The Trojans, who had won win via forfeit on Oct. 8, haven’t played since Oct. 1 but will enter Friday’s game averaging 40.5 points a game and allowing just over 4 a contest. They’ve not been scored on since a 31-3 win over Bulloch Academy on Sept. 17.
John Milledge has had an explosive and balanced offense to this point in the year with junior quarterback Briggs Eady leading the charge. Easy has thrown for 914 yards and 11 touchdowns with no interceptions while completing 72 percent of his passes, and he has 376 rushing yards with an average of 7 per carry and five scores on the ground. Sophomore Javian Butts and senior Chaze Goddard give the Trojans two more strong options out of the backfield, while senior Marcus Prestwood has been Eady’s top go-to guy at receiver.
Kickoff Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.
WINDER-BARROW OFF THIS WEEK WITH BUFORD LOOMING
Winder-Barrow will have its second open week of the year this week as the Bulldoggs prepare for a home showdown next week with top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Buford.
After their offense struggled mightily in back-to-back losses the previous two weeks, the Bulldoggs righted the ship Oct. 15, picking up a 35-7 win over Central Gwinnett at W. Clair Harris Stadium behind a dominant run game and a strong performance from junior running back Aidan Thompson.
Thompson scored four first-half touchdowns, including three in the second quarter, and finished with 193 yards on 25 carries, as the Bulldoggs evened their overall record at 4-4 and their Region 8-AAAAAA mark at 2-2.
The Bulldoggs built a 21-0 lead before the Black Knights (1-7, 0-4) logged their lone touchdown of the night. Thompson helped Winder-Barrow respond with his fourth touchdown of the night, and Caiden Carruth capped the scoring with a touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.