The setup this week is one Apalachee head coach Tony Lotti has envisioned since he arrived on campus in 2018 with the goal of turning the program around and helping the Wildcats end a postseason drought that dates back to 2009.
While there is much left to be settled in GHSA Region 8-AAAAA in the final week of the regular season, the red-hot Wildcats are set up pretty nicely. Thanks to a three-game winning streak and four victories in their last five outings, there appear to be few, if any, scenarios where they’ll be left on the outside looking in when the dust settles after the action Friday, Nov. 5.
Two region games this week — Jackson County at Apalachee and Greenbrier at Eastside — have playoff ramifications, and this much is clear: if Apalachee beats Jackson County Friday night, it will lock up the No. 2 seed and will host the first round of the state playoffs next week. If Apalachee loses and Eastside defeats Greenbrier, the Wildcats will finish fourth and be on the road in the first round. If the Wildcats lose this week and Greenbrier wins, there will be a four-way tie for second in the region, with three playoffs spots available. That will trigger the region’s line of tiebreaker scenarios, though the math still favors Apalachee to at least nab one of those three spots.
But back to Lotti who, preferring not to ponder too much on tiebreakers and mathematical formulas, is drilling the “must-win” message into his team’s collective head this week.
“We’re treating this as our last hurdle to get over (before the postseason),” Lotti said. “We win and we’re going to host next week, and that would be so huge for our program emotionally, and we wouldn’t have to deal with all of the logistical stuff of traveling for a playoff game. Hopefully, we continue to stay healthy and play well against a tough team this week to make that happen.”
It has been a remarkable turn of events for Apalachee, a long-anguishing program, to even be in this position after an 0-4 start to the year marked by several key absences due to COVID-19 protocols. The struggling Wildcats felt the tide begin to turn in the fourth loss of that stretch when they took eventual region champ Clarke Central almost all the way down to the wire in a competitive 31-17 loss in Athens. The next game, they rallied to stun Eastside at home, 22-21. A week later, they lost a late lead at Greenbrier and fell just short, 23-21, but since then, the Wildcats have reeled off three straight convincing victories, outscoring opponents 114-21 along the way. The most impressive of those, given the opponent and setting, came last week, when they picked up their first road win of the year with a 37-14 thrashing of Loganville. The Wildcats rolled up over 360 yards on the ground and five rushing touchdowns to go along with a Brody Ham field goal.
To this point, it stands as arguably as Lotti’s signature win at Apalachee.
“Maybe outside of that very first win my first year here,” he said, “but (the one least week) was a big one, obviously, because of the situation. Our region is very tough. Each week, you’ve got to come ready to play your best game, and I felt like our kids were ready to play. Our offensive coordinator, David Seawright, and defensive coordinator, Mike Hancock, put together a really good game plan, and we executed it well. It was bad weather and hostile territory, but our students and band followed us there and rallied behind us, and our players thrived on that.”
The Wildcats (4-5, 4-2 region) got off to a strong start Oct. 29 with first-quarter touchdown runs by senior quarterback Isaiah Skinner and senior running back Jeff Roberts, but an explosive Loganville offense was able to trim that deficit to 17-14 at halftime. The second half, though, belonged strictly to Apalachee, which kept the Red Devils off the board and got rushing touchdowns from senior Colby Sikes and sophomore Prince Tate before Skinner logged his second score of the night.
Sikes, who finished with 130 yards on 21 carries in the win, put himself within reach of a 1,000-yard season and needs 61 against Jackson County this week to get there. And Tate, a talented back who dealt with nagging injuries earlier this year, showed he is now firing on all cylinders after racking up 177 yards on just 12 carries.
“We let a couple big plays get away from us in that first half, and the kids were a little mad at themselves,” Lotti said. “But they came out in the second half determined and really just took over the game. I like how they’re playing right now, and that really goes back to how hard they’ve been practicing.”
Lotti is well-aware the Wildcats will need a strong and focused week of practice this week as they prepare to face a Jackson County team (5-4, 2-3) that needs a win to ensure a postseason bid. The Panthers are coming off a 42-27 thumping of Greenbrier last week that handed Georgia high school coaching legend Rich McWhorter his 300th career victory and kept his team alive.
Whereas Apalachee’s season has largely been a tale of two halves, the Panthers have had more of a persistent up-and-down season with no more than two consecutive wins or losses.
“It’s pretty simple; win, you’re in,” McWhorter said this week. “I like the way we’re playing… but for us, which week is it? Coming off last week, I really like how we’re playing. The week before, not so much. “Question is, what are we going to have show up this week. We’re working around some injuries, which, who isn’t this time of year? This time of year everybody’s got guys banged up.”
The bell cow for the Panthers’ offense this season has been senior running back Tre Ransom, who busted out for 301 yards in the win over Greenbrier last week and scored all six of the team’s touchdowns. That performance put him over the 1,000-yard mark at 1,147, and he is averaging 7.7 a carry.
“He’s a good football player, he really is,” Lotti said of Ransom. “He’s a huge back running behind a huge line. He’s quick enough to get through a crease if you let one open and strong enough to fight through tackles. They’ve been playing a couple different quarterbacks and don’t seem to lose a beat with that approach. The big question is can we slow them down and execute on our side offensively?”
McWhorter expressed similar concerns about being able to contain Apalachee’s pistol Wing-T, which has been clicking in a way during the second half of this season that it simply hasn't during Lotti’s tenure.
“Apalachee is a tremendous football team,” McWhorter said. “They have simply gotten better and better…. What really pops out is their athleticism, their size on the line of scrimmage, and they really look like a complete football team.
“They’ve gotten better and better every week. They’re doing some really good things on both sides of the ball. They may be playing the best football in our region right now.
“[Apalachee does] have some size, real strength and speed, and they know what they’re doing with it. They make a lot of adjustments when you give them a different look on the defensive side of the ball. We have our hands full with that.”
“For us, it’s important we’re able to get in good position up front,” Lotti said. “(Jackson County does) a good job flowing to the ball and playing the corners. They’re going to try to limit our big plays and we’re going to try to take away theirs. What we can’t have happen, which we’ve had some these past few weeks, is penalties that wipe out our big plays. You can’t do that against a team this talented.”
With so much hinging on Friday’s outcome, Lotti looked to his group of seniors, the first group to go all four years under him at Apalachee, as a key group that saved the season from going off the rails early.
“We’ve stay focused on our goals,” he said. “We got through the contact-tracing when we were missing 10-15 starters each week and couldn’t find a win, and I’ve just been really proud of how we’ve practiced and played and how we’ve acted and carried ourselves off the field.
“I like this group. I felt like they were going to be a really good group going back to the spring, and I still like them. And I think they’re going to lead us to more good things the rest of this season.”
Kickoff at R. Harold Harrison Stadium Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.
—
Kyle Funderburk of The Jackson Herald contributed reporting to this story.
WINDER-BARROW AT LANIER
Over in Region 8-AAAAAA, the playoff picture is much clearer entering the final week of the regular season. Buford and Dacula will again clash for the region title, Shiloh has locked up the third seed, and the winner of the battle between Winder-Barrow and Lanier at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Sugar Hill will secure the fourth and final playoff spot.
It’s the second straight year that the Bulldoggs, who beat the Longhorns in Winder a year ago in the regular-season finale, have faced Lanier with the fourth playoff seed on the line. So, for all intents and purposes, the postseasi again come a week early for both sides.
“That’s the approach we’re taking,” Winder-Barrow coach Ed Dudley said. “We win, we get to keep playing; we don’t win, we don’t get to keep playing. It’s a one-week season from here on out.”
The Bulldoggs (4-5, 2-3 region) are looking to rebound from a 38-2 loss last week at the hands of top-ranked Buford, though that final score didn’t tell the full story. Winder-Barrow put together a strong defensive performance in the first half, trailing Buford just 3-2 at one point and 10-2 heading into the locker room before the Wolves came out firing in the second half and quickly pulled away.
“We played well in the first half, but we just ran out of bullets as the night went on,” said Dudley, whose Bulldoggs held Buford without a first down until midway through the second quarter when the Wolves put together a 95-yard touchdown drive to go up 10-2. “I was proud of our team and especially our defense for playing so well against the top team in the state. We gave as good as we got for a while, and now we’ve got to be able to translate that into playing a complete game this week with the season on the line.”
Outside of last week’s loss and a 40-15 drubbing at the hands of Dacula earlier this year, both of which were largely influenced by frequently poor field position, the Bulldoggs’ defense has turned in a strong year, and Dudley said that’s the strength his team must now rely on heavily in order to earn its third straight playoff appearance and seventh in the last eight years.
Lanier (3-5, 2-3) is coming off back-to-back shutout losses to Buford (56-0) and Shiloh (18-0) and will likely lean on junior running back Bryan Williams (817 yards, 6.0 per carry, eight touchdowns) to provide a spark this week.
“He’s an outstanding tailback, their quarterback is really strong in both the run and the pass; they’re big up front and have good speed on the perimeter,” Dudley said. “I think our defense is up to the task. We’ve got to play it close to the vest on offense, not give the ball away, and hope the defense keeps us in it to where we can make something happen late. That’s how we’re preparing.
“Offensively, we’ve got to be able to match up well against their front. We’ve got to be able to establish the run and get the ball to the edge a little bit. And we’ve got to be able to throw the ball efficiently. The games we’ve done that, we’ve been successful, and this has got to be one of those nights.
“I think we and Lanier are similar teams. We’re both a little bit young in some key areas as far as playing in this league goes, and that’s probably why we’re both in this position we’re in. I think it’s going to be an exciting matchup.”
CREEKSIDE CHRISTIAN AT BCA
In GISA action, Bethlehem Christian Academy (6-4) enters its regular-season finale against Creekside Christian (0-8) at home 7:30 p.m. Friday seeded eighth in the Class AAA power rankings and in good position to host next week in the first round of the 10-team tournament. But after a grueling second-half stretch that has seen the Knights drop their last three games and four of their last five, they’re maintaining their focus knowing an upset loss could potentially knock them out of the postseason.
“It’s senior night, and we’ve got 11 young men we’re going to recognize before the game and who we’re very appreciative of for their efforts and hard work,” BCA coach Bruce Lane said. “Winning this game is important in order to give them an opportunity to continue playing.”
Despite the three straight losses, Lane said he believes his team is as confident as it has been since its 5-0 start, and much of that comes from a spirited effort last week at second-ranked Westfield School, where the Knights led 28-14 at halftime before the Hornets turned the game around in the second and wound up pulling away late for a 47-35 victory in Perry.
The Knights got a big night offensively from junior quarterback Ben Reed, who finished 19-of-28 passing for 379 yards and threw three touchdown passes to Lawson Wooten (8 receptions 186 yards), Ty Whiting (7 receptions, 147 yards) and Jay Fulford and also ran for two scores. But they also had three turnovers, including two interceptions, and weren’t able to slow down a strong Westfield attack after the break.
“I thought we played really well, but we obviously weren’t able to finish in the second half,” Lane said. “We made one key stop in the first half and were able to go up two scores, but the biggest thing is we didn’t do a good enough job of finishing drives. We forced a turnover to start the second half, but then had a penalty that backed us up and had to punt. We just didn’t play a clean second half. Against folks like that, you’ve got to take advantage of their mistakes.
“Still, it was a five-point game with five minutes left, and our kids fought to the end and took a great football team down to the wire. So I think we did come out of that game with a great deal of confidence.”
After going through a meat grinder against powers Thomas Jefferson Academy, John Milledge Academy and Westfield, which have a combined two losses this season between them, the Knights on paper will get a little bit of a reprieve, at least on paper, this week against Creekside, which comes in winless and averaging fewer than 10 points a game while allowing more than 40.
The road doesn’t get any easier this week for the Cougars, who will encounter a balanced BCA offense led by Reed (1,563 passing yards and 14 touchdowns against 6 interceptions), sophomore running back Joshua Adams (996 rushing yards, 6.1 per carry, 10 touchdowns) and senior receiver Whiting (50 catches, 816 yards, six touchdowns).
But Lane relayed a team devotional to illustrate why the Knights aren't taking this more favorable matchup for granted.
“The analogy was, your windshield is bigger than your rearview mirror,” he said. “We can’t focus on what’s behind us, only what’s in front of us. And it’s not about what our opponent has done so far, but about getting ready for Friday. They have good athletes and have played a tough stretch of games, too. We just have to control what we can. We feel like we’ve been very strong in the kicking game. We just have to be able to prevent big plays defensively and stay balanced and be more consistent on offense.
“We’re trying to hold our same focus of going 1-0 each week. Our kids have done a good job, and I think last week has helped us get that passion back a little. I think that confidence from the kids is back along with the realization that they have a chance to do some more things this season that are really positive for our program.”
