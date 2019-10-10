The Apalachee High School football team was certainly disappointed in the outcome of the Battle of Barrow matchup on Friday, Oct. 4, but the Wildcats don’t have the luxury of dwelling on it at this point.
The Wildcats are off on Friday, Oct. 11, but preparations are already ongoing for the following week’s game against top-ranked Dacula High School. AHS coach Tony Lotti gave everyone within the program the day off on Monday, Oct. 7, and they returned to work on Tuesday, Oct. 8, as student-athletes are in fall break.
“We had too many mistakes against Winder-Barrow,” Lotti said. “We had too many opportunities that we did not take advantage of. We had some special teams miscues as well. I am proud of how we kept playing. We never thought we were out of it and we had a chance to the very end.”
The 24-19 loss was tough but the team will look to move forward.
“We did move the football well and we kept them off balance some and made some big plays,” the AHS coach said of the Battle of Barrow matchup. “Defensively we couldn’t get off the field in some critical situations.”
Lotti echoed the sentiments of WBHS coach Ed Dudley in praising the atmosphere of the Battle of Barrow matchup.
“We won a close one last year and they got the win this year,” Lotti said. “I think that is the type of game you are going to see between the schools moving forward. It’s a good thing for local fans. You can tell the game means a lot to both schools. I believe both teams played the game with class and true sportsmanship. It’s a good rivalry.”
The team will deal with the challenge of players being out of school for fall break this week.
“We will begin working on Dacula as well as some fundamental work,” the coach said. “We will see what we will come up with. It is going to be a tall mountain to climb.”
The Falcons, who are undefeated this season, are also off Friday, Oct. 11.
“We had too many missed tackles against Winder-Barrow,” Lotti said. “We will focus on that this week and other things that cost us Friday.”
The AHS coach said it won’t take a great deal of scouting to know about Dacula and what the Falcons plan to do when they visit R. Harold Harrison Stadium.
“It’s no mystery as to what they will do,” the coach said. “They are very physical and just come right at you.”
The schedule makers didn’t do AHS a favor, as after the Dacula contest the Wildcats will face Lanier High School, currently ranked sixth in the state.
