Apalachee head coach Tony Lotti had waited a long time — almost four seasons — for this Gatorade shower that was coming his way, perhaps as special as any he’s had throughout his career.
And as the final seconds ticked down on the Wildcats’ 34-28 victory at home Friday, Nov. 5, over Jackson County — after senior Ethan Middlebrooks’ interception sealed the game, locked up the No. 2 seed in GHSA Region 8-AAAAA and a first-round home playoff game and gave Apalachee the chance to officially celebrate the end of an 11-year postseason drought — Lotti’s players doused him with two full coolers for good measure.
“There’s nothing better,” said a fired-up Lotti, who welcomed the ice-cold fluids despite cold temperatures in the mid-40s, and who had his own gifts to dispense amid the euphoria of arguably the program’s biggest win in over a decade.
There was a bear hug for Jackson County coach Rich McWhorter, whose Panthers, despite the loss, also clinched a playoff spot — their first since 2017 — by virtue of a Greenbrier loss to Eastside and will go in as the No. 4 seed.
There were game balls — and more hugs — for offensive coordinator David Seawright and defensive coordinator Mike Hancock, who have been with him in working through the struggles of the last few seasons to build a playoff team.
There was a game helmet for Ralph Neeley, the long-time Apalachee athletic director who will again see playoff football at R. Harold Harrison Stadium after a long hiatus. And there were more hugs for Lotti’s wife, his young grandchildren, a Barrow News-Journal reporter and every player and team supporter he could find.
“Just look around here. When was the last time you saw so many Apalachee families out here on this field with smiles on their faces,” said Lotti, basking in the glow of the Wildcats’ fourth straight victory — their first four-game winning streak since 2010 — and fifth win in their last six games, which improved them to 5-5 overall and 5-2 in region play.
It seemed practically improbable after the way the season started out, when the Wildcats stumbled out of the gate to 0-4 and dealt with double-digit COVID-related absences every week. But the tide started turning with a come-from-behind 22-21 win over Eastside on Sept. 24, one that proved even more crucial Friday night when the Eagles beat Greenbrier to finish 5-2 in region play but lost out on the second seed due to the tiebreaker with the Wildcats.
“I just believed in the process,” Lotti said about getting through the early struggles. “I knew we had a good one in place, and it started out rough, but I told the kids to keep believing, that we were going to get there. And we did.”
The Wildcats looked for a moment like they were going to roll right through Jackson County when Tyler Ferro broke through the Panthers’ line and blocked a punt that Kaiden Martin jumped on top of in the end zone to put Apalachee up 34-14 with 53 seconds left in the third quarter. But they wound up having to cling on for dear life in the final quarter as the Panthers (5-5, 3-4 region) made a spirited comeback attempt. Markel Oliver hauled in a 36-yard pass from Connor Bejin down to the Apalachee 28-yard line, and a few plays later, talented senior running back Trey Ransom scooted around the left end on a fourth-down-and-3 play into the end zone from 21 yards out for his third touchdown of the night to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 34-21.
The Panthers then perfectly executed an onside kick, recovering it at the Apalachee 44, and needed just three plays from there as Bejin’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Finley closed the gap to six with 8:41 remaining in the game.
Apalachee recovered the next onside-kick attempt and chewed up nearly six minutes of clock in maneuvering the ball down to the Panthers’ 20 with a chance to salt the game away. But a false-start penalty stalled the drive, and Brody Ham’s 37-yard field goal try came up short, giving the Panthers one more shot at it with the ball at their 20, 2:53 to play and one timeout left.
Jackson County got as close as the Apalachee 35 after a late pass-interference call, but a holding call on the Panthers on the next snap set them back near midfield. On the next play, Middlebrooks hauled in an errant pass from Bejin at his 30 and returned it 37 yards into Jackson County territory with 1:34 left, touching off a celebration on the Apalachee sideline. A couple of kneel downs by senior quarterback Isaiah Skinner later, it was all over, and it seemed only fitting that it was Apalachee’s senior class, the first group of Wildcat players to go all four years under Lotti, who helped finally end the playoff skid.
“That was a huge stop there to finish it,” Lotti said. “I was feeling good (going into the fourth quarter). We were executing. Things were going the way we wanted them to go. It was just one of those things where they made some plays to get back in it. When I decided to (try the field goal) and we missed, I was like, ‘Oh, God. You’ve brought me too far and these kids too far for this to not happen. But I have confidence in Brody to make that call, and the bottom line is, at the end of the night, we did what we needed to do to win the football game.
“I’m so proud of (Middlebrooks). He’s worked so hard, too. I remember telling him and those other seniors when they were young freshmen that they were going to be the group to end the streak.”
There were many other major contributions from seniors on this night, particularly on the offensive end. Skinner was efficient in completing four of five passes for 36 yards and converting on some key third-down plays. Colby Sikes, the long-running stalwart in the Wildcat backfield, finished the night with 129 yards on 20 carries, scored two touchdowns and became just the second player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. Fellow senior running back Jeff Roberts, who moved to town from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, prior to this season, chipped in 86 yards on 18 carries and a pair of touchdowns himself, and the Wildcats in all put together four scoring drives of eight or more plays, with a veteran offensive line leading the way.
“I feel really good about this class and have felt really good about them since way before the season started,” Lotti said. “They didn’t flinch at all tonight when we needed them not to flinch the most.”
Lotti will need those seniors and the rest of his team to hold steady again next week when the Wildcats welcome in Lithia Springs (4-6), the No. 3 seed from Region 6, for the first round of the playoffs.
“Right now I’m just so excited watching these kids, these coaches, these fans celebrate this,” Lotti said. “I just want to take it all in and soak it up.”
—
J 7 0 7 14 — 28
A 7 7 20 0 — 34
A—Colby Sikes 6 run (Brody Ham kick)
J—Trey Ransom 3 run (Brice Rogers kick)
A—Jeff Roberts 3 run (Ham kick)
A—Roberts 9 run (kick blocked)
J—Ransom 6 run (Rogers kick)
A—Sikes 26 run (Ham kick)
A—Kaiden Martin recovered blocked punt (Ham kick)
J—Ransom 21 run (Rogers kick)
J—Anthony Finley 9 pass from Connor Bejin (Rogers kick)
