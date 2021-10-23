Apalachee head coach Tony Lotti’s message to his team as the regular season winds down has been that it controls its own destiny in its quest to end an 11-year playoff drought. And the Wildcats took another important step in that mission Friday, Oct. 22, with a convincing win over Walnut Grove that put them in a position where they could clinch a postseason berth as soon as next week.
Junior Tyler Ferro blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown to break a scoreless tie late in the first quarter, and senior running backs Colby Sikes and Jeff Roberts had a pair of rushing touchdowns apiece, as the Wildcats walloped the Warriors 35-7 at R. Harold Harrison Stadium for their second straight victory and third in their last four games.
“We knew we were ready to play,” Lotti said after the win. “We came out a little too emotional, but once we settled down we were fine. We executed the blocked punt the way we practiced it all week to get us going, and from there the main thing we needed to do was settle down and play.”
Apalachee (3-5, 3-2 GHSA Region 8-AAAAA), which entered the night in a wild six-way tie for second place, ended it in a three-way tie for second along with Greenbrier and Eastside — a game ahead of Loganville, Jackson County and Walnut Grove in the standings. The Wildcats, who travel to Loganville next week, would lock down a playoff spot with a win over the Red Devils and a Jackson County loss to Greenbrier.
It might be difficult for some to believe Apalachee would be in this position after an 0-4 start, but for Lotti it all comes to the confidence his team is playing with in the back half of the season.
“We’re believing,” said Lotti, whose team has outscored its opponents 77-7 the last two weeks and has been steadily improving since an early-season rash of COVID-related absences depleted Apalachee’s roster and contributed to the rough start. “The first three games of the year we were just about contact-traced out, but our kids have fought. We’re finally getting everybody back and they’re playing hard together. They know what our goal is and they’re focused on that goal.”
One of those early-season absences due to the COVID protocols was Ferro, the 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive lineman who has made his presence felt in a big way — perhaps none bigger than his massive special teams play Friday. Ferro broke through the Walnut Grove line and got his hand on a punt attempt inside the Warriors’ 30, scooped up the ball after it deflected inside the 5, and stretched it across the goal line to help give his team a 7-0 lead with 1:05 left in the first quarter.
The Warriors (3-5, 2-3 region), who relied heavily Friday on the option running of sophomore quarterback Kendall Lee (35 carries, 142 yards) responded with a 37-yard touchdown pass from Lee to Zackary Ford, the team’s only pass attempt of the night, that tied the game with 7:45 remaining in the first half.
It didn’t remain tied for long. The Wildcats, who got a kickoff return from Roberts into Walnut Grove territory, needed just three plays to cover 48 yards as Sikes raced into the end zone from 39 yards away. And, after a three and out, the Wildcats took just two snaps to go 49 yards with Roberts gliding in with a 37-yard score to extend their lead to 21-7, an advantage they would carry into halftime.
From there, Apalachee was not challenged much. They yielded yardage to Lee but avoided any huge breakaway runs that might have put the Warriors back in it.
“They had a good game plan going in and were trying to make it as slow as possible,” said Lotti, whose Wildcats led by 14 at the half despite Walnut Grove having run 35 plays to their eight. “They wanted to keep us off the field, and I don’t blame them because we’ve got a chance to score when we’re on the field and executing offensively.”
A key source of Lotti’s confidence has been the steady play of senior quarterback Isaiah Skinner and his efficiency and effectiveness at running Apalachee’s offense on the field. Skinner showed his own big-play capability during a pivotal third-quarter drive, where he avoided a sack on third down-and-long and turned it into a 21-yard run and a first down. A few plays later, Roberts plunged into the end zone from 2 yards out to cap the 10-play, 60-yard march and put the Wildcats up 28-7 with 46 seconds left in the third quarter.
“I’ve been very pleased with his poise,” Lotti said of Skinner, who went through the summer, preseason camp and start of the regular season in a competition for the starting job but has held control of the spot since week two.
Skinner was 1-for-2 passing Friday for 12 yards and hasn’t had to throw too much in the run-heavy Wing-T. His first touchdown pass came in game No. 7 against Johnson-Gainesville.
“He can throw the ball, but I’m that old-school guy who’s going to mix it in here and there,” Lotti said. “He gives that running threat and he’s able to get out of some jams because he’s pretty quick. “I’ve been most proud of him in his poise and not getting rattled. He’s able to settle the guys down. He’s really shown that he’s got a level head about him. We just need him to keep playing well and leading the way he’s been leading.
Apalachee’s defense came up with another stop after Roberts’ second score, and the Wildcats took just seven plays to maneuver 68 yards and ice the game away with Sikes’ 12-yard touchdown run with 3:45 to go supplying the final dagger.
Sikes finished with 130 yards on 10 carries, while Roberts added 59 yards on eight carries and also caught Skinner’s lone completion for 12 yards.
Lotti was allowing his players to bask in another blowout win for a night and go ring the school’s victory bell behind the end zone nearest the field house. But from there, he said, he planned to go into his office and start making preparations for the Oct. 29 showdown with Loganville, where the Wildcats will be going for their first road victory of the season.
“We’re going to be going into a hostile environment. Both these next two games will be huge,” Lotti said of the pending showdown with the Red Devils and the team’s scheduled regular-season finale at home against Jackson County on Nov. 5. “We’ve put ourselves in a good spot. We’re trying our best to turn things around here. We’re not there yet. We’ve still got two (games) to go and we’ve got to continue playing better, but I think the kids can taste it.
“This was one more hurdle to get over, and we got over it. Now we’ve got another big hurdle to face.”
—
W 0 7 0 0 — 7
A 7 14 7 7 — 35
A—Tyler Ferro blocked punt return for touchdown (Brody Ham kick)
W—Zackary Ford 37 pass from Kendall Lee (Brenden Hamrick kick)
A—Colby Sikes 39 run (Ham kick)
A—Jeff Roberts 37 run (Ham kick)
A—Roberts 2 run (Ham kick)
A—Sikes 12 run (Ham kick)
