With back-to-back victories, the Apalachee High School Wildcats have steered the ship in the right direction lately.
AHS (2-3) played a strong second half Sept. 20 in defeating Walnut Grove on the road, 20-3. Had it not been for a heartbreaking loss to Madison County, the Wildcats would have three consecutive wins.
Still, coach Tony Lotti said he likes how his team has rebounded from that defeat to win two weeks in a row.
“We have progressed and I like how we have competed,” Lotti said on Monday, Sept. 23. “We had one bad game this season (against North Oconee) but otherwise we are moving forward. We still need to handle the peaks and valleys each game.”
The bye week arrives at a “good time” the coach said. It gives the Wildcats time to heal and focus on improving internally.
“We don’t feel like we are strong fundamentally right now,” Lotti said. “We will obviously begin taking a look at Winder-Barrow this week and what they do but we will work on what we do, this week and next week.”
On the defensive side of the football, the AHS coaches always place a strong emphasis on tackling.
“We need to improve there and need to prevent yards after the catch,” Lotti said. “We will work on taking good angles and being in the right position to make tackles.”
Two of the next three weeks will be byes for the Wildcats, which worked out for the team about as well as possible.
“Counting the scrimmage, it’s been five weeks in a row for us,” Lotti said. “We have been in some very physical games. It’s time to reassess our process and what we need to improve on and where we need to alter some things.”
AHS trailed 3-0 against Walnut Grove before putting three touchdowns on the board in the second half. Shaan Cook had an 85-yard kickoff return for a score to give the Wildcats their first lead of the game.
Colby Sikes then added a 46-yard touchdown run before AJ Forbing sealed the scoring and the victory with a two-yard run.
