Apalachee saw its long-shot playoff hopes come to an end Friday, Nov. 1, in a 51-21 loss to Gainesville at City Park.
Gainesville (5-4, 3-1 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) was led by running back JD Brooks, who rushed for over 175 yards and four touchdowns as the Red Elephants locked clinched a postseason berth. They will face Lanier on Nov. 8 in the regular-season finale with the winner taking second place in the region.
The Wildcats dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-4 in region play. They will wrap up their season Nov. 8 at home against Habersham Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.