About halfway through the second quarter of Apalachee’s homecoming game against Johnson-Gainesville on Friday, Oct. 15, Wildcat running back Colby Sikes trotted back to the huddle after a holding penalty negated what would have been a 44-yard touchdown run by him. Moments later, on the very next snap, Sikes was holding both his arms up in the air in celebration as his fellow senior running back Jeff Roberts motored 48 yards for a touchdown.
It was that kind of night for the Wildcats, who scored on all six of their first-half possessions, tallying 42 points, and kicked it into cruise mode with the backups in the second half in an easy 42-0 rout of the Knights at R. Harold Harrison Stadium. It was the second victory this season for Apalachee, which improved to 2-5 overall and evened its GHSA Region 8-AAAAA mark at 2-2.
But it’s the second part of that record that matters to Apalachee head coach Tony Lotti and his staff and players, and, minutes after Friday’s win, the team’s attention was already toward next week’s upcoming home game with Walnut Grove.
With just three weeks left in the regular season, Apalachee finds itself right in the thick of about as large of a jumble as one could imagine this late in the year for any region. At the end of play Friday, six of the region’s eight teams stood tied in the standings at 2-2, with Clarke Central (4-0) at the top and Johnson (0-5) bringing up the rear. The Wildcats’ final three games will come against three of those teams in the mix — Walnut Grove, Loganville and Jackson County — as they try to earn the program’s first trip to the state playoffs since 2009.
“Tonight was just one hurdle, and now we’ve got three more to get over,” Lotti said after Friday’s win. “We’ve been playing pretty good football the last few weeks. We’ve either been on top or we’ve been close, but we have not met our goals yet and the guys know that. So we’re going to enjoy this one tonight, but, come the weekend and Monday, all focus will be on green (Walnut Grove’s primary color).”
Apalachee came out of the gate quickly Friday and never looked back, forcing a three-and-out on defense to start the game and getting a 17-yard punt return by Ethan Middlebrooks into Johnson territory before sophomore running back Prince Tate took a handoff on the team’s first offensive snap and ran around the left end untouched for a 40-yard touchdown. Then, three plays after Thomas Ouma recovered a fumble at the Knights’ 20 on the ensuing possession, Roberts scored the first of his three touchdowns on the night from 6 yards away. Roberts would score again a few minutes later on a 10-yard run that capped a six-play, 58-yard drive, and the blowout was on.
Tate, who totaled 82 yards and scored twice on just three carries, punched one in from 11 yards out to extend Apalachee’s lead to 28-0 with 10:05 left in the first half. An interception by Mason Griffiths set up Roberts’ third touchdown, and, after Jahmal Wallace picked off a Johnson pass, the run-heavy Wildcats nabbed their first passing touchdown of the year as Isaiah Skinner connected with Ethan Middlebrooks in the end zone from 15 yards away to boost the advantage to 42-0 with 1:20 to go before the break.
On the other side of the ball, in addition to coming up with three turnovers, Apalachee’s defense held a struggling Johnson offense to 79 total yards on the night. The Knights (0-7 overall) were shut out for the fifth consecutive game while surrendering 42 or more points for the sixth time this year.
“I told Coach (William) Harrell I know what it’s like,” Lotti said. “I’ve been there and tried to build programs throughout my whole career, so I know exactly what he’s going through. He’s a top-notch guy and I was really impressed with the guts his kids showed.
“I’m really proud of how we came out. I’m proud of how we executed. We put some guys in some different situations to see how they would react, and I was able to get a lot of the other guys a lot of quality time on the field. I was just really proud of our focus, especially with all the distractions of homecoming and everything that’s been going on. We put sustained drives together, ate clock and did the things we needed to do on offense, and our defense did a good job of getting off the field.”
A complete performance, the coach agreed, but one now firmly in the rear-view mirror with bigger battles and tests lying ahead in the coming weeks.
“The one thing this region has shown this year is anybody can beat anybody,” Lotti said. “You better come ready to play, and that’s what I’ve preached to my guys since the start of the season when we were dealing with COVID, contact tracing and everything else. The bottom line is we’ve got to focus on being ready to play every week. We don’t have to be the best team region; we just have to be the best team that night against whomever we’re playing.
“I’m just looking forward to seeing if we can get over the next hurdle.”
—
J 0 0 0 0 — 0
A 21 21 0 0 — 42
A—Prince Tate 40 run (Brody Ham kick)
A—Jeff Roberts 6 run (Ham kick)
A—Roberts 10 run (Ham kick)
A—Tate 11 run (Ham kick)
A—Roberts 48 run (Ham kick)
A—Ethan Middlebrooks 15 pass from Isaiah Skinner (Ham kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.