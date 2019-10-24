As it turns out, the schedule makers did not do the Apalachee High School football team any favors in 2019.
After facing the top-ranked team in the state on Friday, Oct. 18, the Wildcats return to action this week against another top-10 foe as Lanier High School visits R. Harold Harrison Stadium. It has been a tough stretch for AHS facing the top two teams in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA in consecutive weeks.
Perhaps the only positive is both games were scheduled at home.
The Wildcats (2-5, 0-2 region) went back to work this week and coach Tony Lotti said a quality week of preparation would be key.
“It started Sunday for the coaches and the players went back to work on Monday,” the coach said. “Lanier is very good and very strong on defense. Their group of linebackers is very strong.”
The Longhorns (7-0, 2-0) remained No. 5 in the latest state rankings for Class AAAAAA. Lanier defeated Winder-Barrow High School on Friday, Oct. 18, 27-7 and once again has a strong defensive unit.
The Longhorns held WBHS to 150 yards of total offense. Jamar Rucks had three sacks. Offensively, Taj Barnes rushed for 131 yards on 31 carries.
It appears Lanier and Dacula are on a collision course for a Friday, Nov. 1 battle for the region title and No. 1 seed for the state playoffs. Both teams are favored to enter that contest undefeated, both overall and in region play. Dacula faces Habersham Central this week.
Lotti said he liked his team’s overall effort against Dacula on Oct. 18 despite the 43-0 setback. The Wildcats moved the football at times but were not able to reach the end zone.
“It’s tough facing a team like that who has so much talent and just as important so much depth,” the AHS coach said.
Knowing full well what awaits his team this week, Lotti said the coaching staff will work to put Wildcat players in the best position to be successful.
“It is what it is,” Lotti said concerning the back-to-back games with Dacula and Lanier. “You have to play who is next on your schedule. They are certainly two very good opponents. We just have to keep working to try and get to that level. That is our goal as a program.”
It didn’t take a ton of scouting to see just how strong Lanier is this season.
“They are ranked for a reason,” Lotti said. “It will be important for us not to have dumb penalties that put us behind the sticks. We have to play well fundamentally in order to have a chance. Things such as lining up properly are important. If we don’t then it will be a long night.”
The AHS coach remained upbeat after the game with Dacula and said he knows his players will give their best effort against Lanier. He said a strong home crowd would be a valuable asset to the team.
“This is another tough game for us but we hope to sneak up on them,” Lotti said of this week’s contest.
Kickoff on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.
