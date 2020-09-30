Winder-Barrow's non-region football game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2, at Cedar Shoals in Athens has been called off due to potential coronavirus concerns at Cedar Shoals, WBHS officials confirmed Wednesday.
The game was canceled after several Jaguar players began exhibiting respiratory issues, The Athens Banner-Herald reported Wednesday. There had been no confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday evening, according to the newspaper, but the Cedar Shoals principal said the decision was made to cancel the game out of an abundance of caution.
The game will not be made up as neither team has a common open week for the remainder of the season. Winder-Barrow coach Ed Dudley said Wednesday the Bulldoggs were hoping to add a replacement game on their next scheduled open date, Nov. 6.
The Bulldoggs (1-2), who were already coming off a bye week, will open GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play Oct. 9 at home against Habersham Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.