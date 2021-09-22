With second-ranked and defending GHSA Class 6A state champion Buford considered a heavy favorite to repeat as champs in Region 8-AAAAAA, that would leave the other six teams, including Winder-Barrow, fighting for the other three playoff spots over the next seven weeks.
That battle ramps up in earnest this week as region play begins, including the Bulldoggs’ trip up to Mount Airy on Friday to face Habersham Central. If recent history is any indicator, the winner of this game will have an early leg up on its quest for a postseason berth while the loser will find itself in an early hole.
Fans arguably should also expect a game that’ll go down to the wire. Three of the last five meetings between the two sides have been decided by a touchdown or less, including each of the last two. In 2019, in its last trip to Mount Airy, it was Winder-Barrow that blocked an extra-point attempt to hold on for a wild 41-40 win and squash the Raiders’ playoff hopes. Last year at W. Clair Harris Stadium, it was Habersham Central that intercepted a pass deep in Bulldogg territory with less than a minute left and then scored the winning touchdown in a 27-21 triumph that wound making the difference in the playoff seeding in the region; the Raiders finished third, the Bulldoggs fourth.
Fast-forward to this year, and there are again similarities between the two squads. Both defeated their one common opponent so far, Apalachee (the Bulldoggs, 19-3, in week one, and the Raiders, 27-7, a week later), and both have gone through some early ups and downs on their way to 2-2 records in their respective non-region slates.
“They’re a very solid program,” Winder-Barrow coach Ed Dudley said of the Raiders, who will be looking to rebound from last week’s 35-18 setback against 5-0 Stephens County. The Bulldoggs are coming off a 36-18 homecoming victory last week over Cedar Shoals that evened their record.
“I think this should be a tough matchup,” Dudley said. “We’ve got to strive to continue to have good balance on offense, and our defense has got to continue to come along. They’ve played well, maybe started a little bit ahead of where we thought they’d be, and have improved from there. The offense is hopefully starting to come around, and the kicking game has gotten better.”
Habersham lost most of its offensive production from a year ago with the graduation of two players — quarterback Joshua Pickett and running back Jackson Clouatre — and has been relying on several different players to try to fill that void.
Sophomore Carson Parker has taken the reins at quarterback and presents a dual threat, accounting for six touchdowns through four games — three through the air and three on the ground. Simarcus Burney (team-high 376 rushing yards, 5.7 yards a carry and two touchdowns) adds another threat in the back field.
As he adjusts to being the varsity starter in Habersham’s spread offense, Parker has faced some struggles in the passing game, throwing seven interceptions and completing only 43.8% of his passes through four games. And the Bulldoggs, who have excelled in intercepting passes the last two seasons and have a veteran-laden secondary, will be focused on preventing Parker from getting comfortable.
“The thing about that is he’s probably their top rusher, and so we’ve got to be able to control him in the run game and can’t let him eat us up with the play-action pass,” Dudley said. “And then on offense, we want to get the ball down the field in the passing game better than we have in the past few weeks. And some of that has got to be the play-action set up by the running game. Every aspect of football plays together, and we’re always striving to be balanced and make sure we’re taking what the opponent gives us.
“It’ll be a good game, up in the mountains, with a good, fall atmosphere. We had a great win (last week) against a tough Cedar Shoals team, and we’ve got to keep that trend up and win the turnover battle (against Habersham) because that’s one stat that can really make the difference.
“We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
