In the early going, Winder-Barrow head football coach Ed Dudley’s impression is that his 2021 squad will have more balance on offense, and having a more seasoned quarterback and a settled situation at that position is undoubtedly a key factor in that determination.
Rising junior Conyer Smith, preparing for his first full season as the starter behind center, showed that he may indeed be ready to elevate his game this coming fall, as he threw four touchdown passes Thursday, May 20, to fuel the Bulldoggs’ 28-17 win over Jackson County in a spring scrimmage at W. Clair Harris Stadium. Winder-Barrow’s opportunistic defense also came up with three big interceptions to preserve the win in the three-quarter varsity portion of the contest, and the Bulldoggs’ junior varsity unit tacked on a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns for a 42-17 final tally.
“It was a good night,” Dudley said after the game. “It was spring football, so of course there were so many mistakes. But we got everybody dressed and got them all out there and participating, which was way unlike last spring.
“We appreciate Jackson County for coming over and playing us. They’re a good, competitive squad. They looked good, too. And I think we both came out of this healthy, which was what we wanted to see.”
Smith, who took over as the starting quarterback halfway through the 2020 campaign and threw for 670 yards and four touchdowns while completing 55 percent of his passes, was sharp from the get-go Thursday and finished 9-of-12 for 177 yards and the four scores — two of them to his favorite target from last season, rising senior Stewart Allen.
After the Winder-Barrow defense mounted a red zone stand to hold Jackson County to a field goal on the opening possession of the game, Smith led a seven-play, 70-yard drive that culminated with a 14-yard touchdown pass to rising senior Trevor Summerfield, giving the Bulldoggs a 7-3 lead with 4:50 left in the first quarter.
Daniel Pineda intercepted a Jackson County pass on the ensuing drive and returned it to the Panther 28, and the Bulldoggs needed just two plays before Smith connected with Allen in the end zone for a 22-yard, over-the-shoulder grab to extend the Winder-Barrow lead to 14-3 at the 2:43 mark in the opening period.
Smith would go on to add a 44-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, when Tyreeck Hall snuck behind the Panther secondary and hauled in a wide-open throw, and he threw a 26-yarder on third-and-long to Allen, who made a spectacular, lunging grab while staying inbounds in the end zone, to cap the opening drive of the third quarter and put the Bulldoggs up 28-17.
“He’s a big, tall kid and he’s got great touch on the ball,” Dudley said in assessing Smith’s performance in the spring game. “He works at it really, really hard, and he loves the game of football. So we couldn’t ask for anything better from him.”
The Bulldoggs are counting on increased productivity out of the passing game — especially early on as they seek to replace the production of running back J.C. Green, who ran for over 1,000 yards his senior season, and develop depth and work to plug a couple of major holes on the offensive line created by graduation. Rising junior two-way starter Aidan Thompson shouldered most of the carries in the backfield Thursday and impressed, running for 74 yards on 10 touches.
“Across the board, really, we have more balance this year, and the good thing is we have a lot of receivers with a lot of experience,” Dudley said.
Winder-Barrow also figures to have a mix of valuable experience and younger players looking to prove themselves on defense, and that was on display Thursday as well. The youthful Bulldogg front got a major early test from a solid Jackson County offensive line and highly-talented returning running back Tre Ransom. The rising senior Ransom, who rushed for over 1,100 yards in nine games last fall, ripped off a 29-yard run on the first play from scrimmage Thursday, and, with the help of a personal-foul penalty along the way, the Panthers worked the ball down to the Winder-Barrow 7 and a first-and-goal situation. But the Bulldogg defense stuffed Ransom on first down, and rising junior linebacker Brooks House came up with back-to-back sacks of Connor Bejin, forcing the Panthers to settle for three points when Brice Rogers booted his 41-yard attempt through the uprights in a non-live kicking situation.
The Bulldogg defense continued to have ups and downs throughout much of the evening. After Pineda’s interception set up Winder-Barrow’s second score of the night, the Panthers responded with a 11-play touchdown drive that was extended when they converted a fourth-and-short from their own 38-yard line and aided by another 15-yard penalty against the Bulldoggs. Ransom, who wound up with 85 yards on 15 carries for the night, finished off the drive with a 10-yard dash into the end zone to cut the deficit to 14-10 with 10:04 remaining in the second quarter.
After Winder-Barrow responded with Smith’s touchdown pass to Hall, the Panthers put together another long scoring drive, this time maneuvering 70 yards on 13 plays and taking six minutes off the clock. Isaiah Maxey, who split time with Bejin at quarterback for the Panthers, got his team down to the Bulldogg 10 and then rolled to his right and found Anthony Finley, who made a sliding grab in the front of the end zone to make it 21-17 with 1:41 left in the half.
Jackson County got a huge opportunity 14 seconds later when it recovered a Winder-Barrow fumble at the Bulldogg 48, but rising senior cornerback Jamarious Smith, who had six interceptions last season, hauled in an overthrown pass by Maxey in the end zone to preserve the lead heading into halftime.
Following Winder-Barrow’s touchdown drive to start the second half, the Panthers moved the ball again, but the drive stalled out on the Bulldogg 20 on a failed fourth-down attempt. The Bulldoggs’ defense made one more stand in their territory in the waning seconds of the third quarter when Joel Pichardo picked off a pass from Bejin.
“We’ve got some big-time players and some ball hogs on defense,” Dudley said. “We’re still a work in progress and pretty young up front, but I think we’ll be pretty good before it’s all set and done. There’s no doubt Jackson County was a good test. (Ransom) is a talented back, and those guys on the offensive line are mammoth. They’re going to be a hard out in their region.
“We’re going to take a couple weeks off now, come back healthy and get in shape for the summer and what will hopefully be a great fall.”
