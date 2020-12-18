Winder-Barrow senior defensive end Jacob Merrifield headlined the Bulldoggs’ list of all-GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA selections, as he was voted the region’s defensive player of the year.
Merrifield, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound, 3-star recruit and Florida Atlantic signee, played in 10 of the Bulldoggs’ 11 games this fall and finished with 66 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and a sack in helping lead the team to a second straight state playoff appearance.
Other all-region selections for Winder-Barrow included senior running back J.C. Green on offense and sophomore defensive end Aidan Thompson, senior inside linebacker Chandler Maxwell and senior defensive back Andrew Lewis on defense.
Honorable mentions for the Bulldoggs included senior linebacker Timmy Presley, junior wide receiver Stewart Allen, junior offensive lineman Jacob Atkinson, senior offensive lineman Devan Berrey and junior defensive backs Omarious Smith and Jamarious Smith.
Green was a steady presence in the Bulldoggs’ backfield the last three seasons and rushed for 1,041 yards at a rate of 6.2 yards a carry this fall and nine touchdowns.
Thompson had a breakout season at defensive end with 56 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and a pair of sacks in 10 games, while Maxwell was the team leader in tackles with 103. Lewis had 67 stops at free safety, including four tackles for a loss and two interceptions. He returned one of those picks for a touchdown and also had a punt return for a score.
In other region superlatives, Habersham Central senior quarterback/defensive back Joshua Pickett and Central Gwinnett senior wide receiver Mekhi Mews were the co-players of the year; Habersham Central senior running back Jackson Clouatre was the offensive player of the year; Dacula junior running back/linebacker Kyle Efford was the two-way player of the year; Dacula senior safety/running back Kaleb Edwards was the athlete of the year; Buford senior guard Jacob Smith was lineman of the year; and Buford junior kicker Alejandro Mata was specialist of the year.
Buford’s Bryant Appling was named the region’s coach of the year after guiding the Wolves to the region title. The Wolves are facing Valdosta in the Class 6A semifinals Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.