Jacob Merrifield, a two-way standout the last few years for the Winder-Barrow football team, put together another strong season as a senior in 2020 and has since graduated early and enrolled at Florida Atlantic, where he signed to play defensive end.
Merrifield added one more accolade to high school career last week, when he was named to the GHSA Class 6A all-state team by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Georgia High School Football Daily as an offensive lineman.
Merrifield, who started at right tackle, finished the 2020 season with a 91-percent blocking grade with 27 pancake blocks. His all-state selection came on the heels of his selection as the Region 8-AAAAAA defensive player of the year after he finished with 66 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and a sack in 10 games.
Merrifield was the only local player to earn all-state recognition by the AJC. River Ridge’s Amehre Morrison was named the 6A offensive player of the year; Lee County’s Baron Hopson was the defensive player of the year; and River Ridge’s Michael Collins was recognized as the coach of the year.
Prince Avenue Christian quarterback Brock Vandagriff was named the all-classifications player of the year.
6A ALL-STATE TEAM
Offensive player of the year: Amehre Morrison, River Ridge
Defensive player of the year: Baron Hopson, Lee County
Coach of the year: Michael Collins, River Ridge
Offense
QB - R.J. Johnson, Westlake, 6-2, 195, So.
RB - Gabe Ervin, Buford, 6-1, 205, Sr.
RB - Amehre Morrison, River Ridge, 5-8, 165, Jr.
WR - Dacari Collins, Westlake, 6-4, 210, Sr.
WR - Tajh Sanders, Valdosta, 5-11, 165, Jr.
TE - Leo Blackburn, Westlake, 6-5, 215, Sr.
OL - Caleb Cook, Brunswick, 6-3, 288, Sr.
OL - Lyndon Cooper, Carrollton, 6-3, 315, Sr.
OL - Jonathan “Bo” Hughley, Hughes, 6-7, 290, So.
OL - Jacob Merrifield, Winder-Barrow, 6-2, 285, Sr.
OL - Jacob Smith, Buford, 6-3, 290, Sr.
ATH - Caleb McDowell, Lee County, 5-8, 170, Sr.
PK - Alejandro Mata, Buford, 5-10, 175, Jr.
Defense
DL - Shaquan Brooks, Richmond Hill, 5-10, 260, Sr.
DL - Jonathan Jefferson, Douglas Co., 6-4, 270, Sr.
DL - Cole Nelson, Johns Creek, 6-3, 240, Sr.
DL - Israel Nwokocha, Lovejoy, 6-2, 220, Sr.
LB - Jaylin Alderman, Valdosta, 6-1, 215, Sr.
LB - Tommy Beuglas, Buford, 6-0, 205, Sr.
LB - Chaz Chambliss, Carrollton, 6-3, 240, Sr.
LB - Baron Hopson, Lee County, 5-11, 220, Sr.
DB - Khalil Anderson, Riverwood, 5-11, 175, Sr.
DB - Kaleb Edwards, Dacula, 6-0, 201, Sr.
DB - Amari Wansley, Buford, 6-1, 195, Sr.
DB - Nathaniel Wiggins, Westlake, 6-3, 180, Sr.
P - Preston Gentry, Carrollton, 5-10, 160, Jr.
Honorable mention
QB Zach Harris, Cambridge, Jr.
QB Corbin LaFrance, Kell, Sr.
QB T.J. Lewis, Glynn Academy, Sr.
QB Joshua Pickett, Habersham Central, Sr.
RB Damarion Owens, Sprayberry, Sr.
RB Ashaud Roberson, Richmond Hill, Sr.
RB Victor Venn, Buford, Jr.
RB Justin Williams, East Paulding, Jr.
RB/LB Kyle Efford, Dacula, Jr.
WR Mekhi Mews, Central Gwinnett, Sr.
WR Jordan Palmer, Chattahoochee, Sr.
WR/DB Justin Franklin, Douglas County, Sr.
WR/DB Quentavius Scandrett, Lovejoy, Sr.
OL Kanaya Charlton, Brunswick, Jr.
ATH Antonio Jones, Lovejoy, Sr.
ATH Chauncey Magwood, Lee County, Sr.
DL Brian Bradley, River Ridge, Jr.
DL Jonathan Brown, Riverwood, Sr.
DL Jayleem Santos, Houston County, Sr.
DL Bryant Wilkinson, Rome, Sr.
LB Grant Anderson, Creekview, Sr.
LB Jared Nedd, Carrollton, Sr.
LB Gannon Weathersby, Hughes, So.
DB Brett Blomquist, Allatoona, Sr.
DB JaDarian Rhym, Valdosta, Jr.
