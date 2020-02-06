After leaving his mark on the Winder-Barrow High School football program, Jhaydon Sullivan is set for a new challenge in his football career.
Sullivan, an all-region quarterback his senior season, signed with Albany State on Wednesday, Feb. 5, during a ceremony held at WBHS. He was joined by family, teammates and classmates during the signing.
“Albany State is a great fit for him,” Bulldogg football coach Ed Dudley said. “Their coaches are excited to get him. They were looking for a dual threat quarterback.”
Sullivan is the younger brother of former Winder-Barrow and Georgia State standout and current Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan. Sullivan’s leadership skills will also benefit him at the next level, his high school coach said.
“Jhaydon is a tremendous competitor,” Dudley said. “He accomplished a lot this past season working behind a young offense line.”
One of Sullivan’s best performances in 2019 came against Dacula High School, which was ranked No. 1 in the state at the time. Sullivan passed for three touchdowns in the game, including throws of 20, 52 and 71 yards.
Albany State, a Division II school, plans to use Sullivan at quarterback. While he is stepping up into competition, the transition should not prove difficult for him, Dudley said.
“He is really set up for this as his family has a history of athletic achievers,” Dudley said. “Of course his brother Chandon is blazing a trail in the NFL. He can help give him the proper perspective on it. Jhaydon is a mature young man and should be ready for this next time in his academic and athletic ventures.”
Sullivan left his stamp on the WBHS football record book. He set a new record for most rushing touchdowns in a game with four against Habersham Central this past season.
His 84 total points his senior season tied him for third most. Sullivan also finished his career tied for third for total offense with 3,754 yards.
