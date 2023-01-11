Georgia left a statement in its 65-7 wire-to-wire win over TCU to earn its second straight national championship.
Georgia is the first team to win back-to-back national championships in the CFP era. The last team to do it was Alabama in the early 2010s back in the BCS era.
The Bulldogs scored on each of their first six possessions of the game behind stellar passing from senior quarterback Stetson Bennett. Bennett finished with 304 passing yards and four touchdowns, two of those rushing. His performance earned him the Offensive MVP Award.
The score was never close, as Georgia led 38-7 by halftime, and it didn’t allow TCU to score again in SoFi Stadium.
The offense got off to a quick start and never cooled off. Bennett finished a cohesive opening drive with a 21-yard touchdown run after finding No. 1 option Brock Bowers for receptions of 21 and 12 yards.
Later in the quarter, the Horned Frogs would score their only touchdown of the game when quarterback Max Duggan ran it into the endzone from the 2-yard line. The score was 10-7 at that point.
It was nothing but Georgia from that point forward. The Bulldogs effectively mixed the run and pass to keep the Horned Frogs’ defense on its toes and took advantage whenever they were unable to keep up.
Georgia finished with 589 total yards of offense to go with its 65 points. Those 65 were the most ever scored in a championship game, and the 58-point win is the largest win in bowl game history.
While the offense was hitting on all cylinders, the defense was also equally as dominant, forcing three turnovers in the first half. The Bulldog defense had five sacks and nine tackles-for-loss, making Duggan and company uncomfortable all night.
TCU averaged 41.1 points and 474.1 yards per game heading into Monday night, but Georgia held them to 188 yards and 7 points.
Safety Javon Bullard had the most notable performance on the defensive side of the ball. He had two interceptions and recovered a fumble for the aforementioned three first-half turnovers. He was named the Defensive MVP for his efforts to win Georgia another national championship.
