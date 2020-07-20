The Georgia High School Association’s board of trustees voted Monday to postpone the start of football season by two weeks, from Aug. 21 to Sept. 4, amid the coronavirus pandemic which has led several school districts around the state to delay the start of their school year.
The board’s vote was unanimous after a motion to keep the schedule the same was voted down 8-4. All other fall sports — softball, volleyball, cross country, competitive cheerleading and flag football for the schools that offer it — are still scheduled to start on time.
Football teams will still be allowed to begin mandatory practice Monday, July 27, and can begin wearing pads Aug. 1.
Preseason scrimmages will be pushed back to Aug. 21 and Aug. 28, and teams will still play a full 10-game regular season with five rounds of playoff games. That means the annual Battle of Barrow between Winder-Barrow and Apalachee at R. Harold Harrison Stadium will now be played Sept. 4. The regular season would end Nov. 20, and the playoffs would begin Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving.
It’s unclear what the exact postseason schedule would be with a full five-round slate, as the championship games would fall between Dec. 24-26, according to the new schedule.
This story will be updated.
