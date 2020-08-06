The Georgia High School Association announced Thursday that football teams will not be allowed to hold preseason scrimmages against other schools, and it postponed the competitive cheerleading season to the winter sports calendar and one-act play tentatively to the spring.
GHSA executive director Robin Hines announced the changes following a Wednesday meeting with his medical advisory council and Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the state's public health commissioner. Toomey has expressed concerns about close-contact sports such as football and cheerleading taking place this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic and also raised concerns over large group gatherings like band and chorus, though the GHSA does not govern those activities.
No further changes were announced for football, which has already had the start of the regular season delayed by two weeks to Sept. 4. Apalachee had two home preseason games scheduled against East Jackson on Aug. 21 and Commerce on Aug. 28, while Winder-Barrow had been scheduled to travel to Gainesville on Aug. 28 for a scrimmage.
The Bulldoggs and Wildcats are scheduled to kick off the season against each other at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at R. Harold Harrison Stadium. The Barrow County School System announced this week it was limiting attendance at its sporting events this fall to two spectators per event participant.
No decisions have been made yet on the winter sports season, which begins in November.
The tentative first allowed date for cheerleading competitions will be Nov. 21 with the state finals tentatively scheduled for Feb. 26-27. Teams can continue practicing under the GHSA's recommended guidelines. Hines said the change was made "due to the high risk of indoor, packed arenas, which do not allow for social distancing."
The one-act play decision was made "due to the risk of indoor venues and aerosol spray from projection and singers."
The other three fall sports — softball, volleyball and cross country — are continuing along their regular schedule with softball and volleyball seasons beginning this week and cross country later in the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.