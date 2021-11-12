Apalachee, Winder-Barrow and Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy will have old and new opponents under the proposed region alignments for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years announced Thursday, Nov. 11, by the Georgia High School Association.
Apalachee, which is moving up from Class 5A to 6A has been slotted for a return to Region 8-AAAAAA, where it will join current occupants Habersham Central, Lanier and Shiloh, along with three other schools. Former region foe Gainesville was placed in the region after moving down from Class 7A, as was North Forsyth. Jackson County, a current region opponent for Apalachee in 8-AAAAA, will also be joining Apalachee after winning an appeal to move up from 5A to 6A.
Across the county, Winder-Barrow is moving down into Region 8-AAAAA, joining fellow newcomers Jefferson (up from AAAA), Flowery Branch (up from AAAA) and Heritage of Conyers (down from 6A) and current occupants Loganville, Clarke Central and Eastside.
Meanwhile, BASA, which is moving up from Class A Public to AA, will be part of a new eight-team 8-AA, which will also include holdovers Banks County, Elbert County, Rabun County and Union County. Oglethorpe County and Fannin County will be moving into the region laterally from regions 4 and 7, respectively, while East Jackson will round out the new region after winning an appeal to move down from AAA.
The GHSA set up a Wednesday, Nov. 17 deadline for schools to file lateral transfer appeals, and its reclassification committee will meet Thursday, Nov. 18, to hear any appeals before finalizing the new regions.
