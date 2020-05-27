Prep sports in the state are a step closer to returning after action Thursday, May 21, by the Georgia High School Association.
The GHSA board of trustees, during a video conference, proposed allowing voluntary conditioning to begin June 8. High school sports in the state have been shut down since mid-March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The board was initially presented with a June 1 return date, but shifted to June 8 to give larger school systems more time to ready themselves.
The GHSA outlined a number of restrictions in allowing conditioning, which include:
•Workouts are limited to groups of 20 athletes per sport.
•No equipment or balls will be allowed.
•Groups must consist of the same athletes and coaches per session. Neither athletes or coaches can change groups during the session.
•Athletes cannot use locker rooms or shower facilities.
•Weight equipment should be cleaned before workout sessions and sanitized between use by each athlete.
Schools may be more restrictive than the GHSA guidelines if desired, but not less.
The GHSA also recommends that coaches and athletes be screened before each workout with use of a monitoring form. The form asks if athletes or coaches have experienced COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, recent loss of taste of smell or a temperature exceeding 100.3 degrees. It also asks if a player or coach has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.
Additionally, there’s questionnaire for players to answer before being allowed to work out. It asks athletes if they’ve had a fever in the last week, been diagnosed with COVID-19, been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 or traveled to a COVID-19 hotspot.
Georgia High School Association director Robin Hines, in a memo to GHSA’s member schools, also asked that coaches not rush the conditioning process, given the athletes' lengthy layoff.
“As you return to conditioning, keep in mind that the majority of your athletes have ‘de-conditioned’ the past two months and need to work into what would be normal for this time of year,” Hines wrote. “Reduce the work and gradually increase the workouts with time.”
