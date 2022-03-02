Barrow Arts and Science girls’ soccer team was defeated by Towns County on Friday (Feb. 25) 2-0.
BASA (2-6-1, 2-4 Region 8-A) came in with a lot of energy against Towns County (6-0-1, 5-0 Region 8-A) along with some great defense. Rebekkah Bizzeth registered with 16 saves by the end.
“We have kind of a tough region but we held pretty close with Towns County,” said head coach Paul Thornton. “With this being our first year playing varsity soccer it's all kind of a learning experience for our program, so we're just trying to take away learning points after each game and if we can knock off some results that would be great.”
The girls have three juniors on their roster and the rest of the team is made up of freshmen and sophomores. BASA has not excepted seniors into their program just yet, but plan to in the future.
“Technically we're more, by age, a junior varsity team,” said Thornton. “But just to build for the future, we wanted to give them the varsity experience this year.”
On Monday (Feb. 28), BASA played their most competitive game of their season so far against Lake Oconee Academy (5-3, 4-1 Region 8-A) and lost 3-1.
Chasity Hamilton assisted Neveah Hardman to score in the first half. Jenifer Vaca-Bahena had some key defensive plays in the first half to keep Lake Oconee scoreless.
“I'm pretty pleased,” coach Thornton said. “The learning curve of this group has just been so steep typically, that even from game to game or half to half they pick up things so quickly. So it's encouraging for us coaches to see them grow, especially for not having had a varsity competition experience before.”
BASA plays Lincoln County (4-5, 2-3 Region 8-A) at home on Thursday (Mar. 3).
(0) comments
