The Apalachee boys’ golf team picked up a win Monday, March 8, knocking off Madison County 172-186 over nine holes at Double Oaks Golf Club.
Ian Bramlett shot a one-under-par 35 to lead the Wildcats, while Cooper Wadsworth (40), Todd Jones (44) and Gray Emmett (49) rounded out the top four.
Meanwhile, the Lady Wildcats dropped their match to Madison County 120-168 in eight holes.
Apalachee’s teams were scheduled to take on Dacula on Wednesday, March 10, and will then be back in action Monday, March 15, at Walnut Grove
Scheduled to take on Dacula on Wednesday and Walnut Grove on Monday, March 15, at Monroe Golf and Country Club.
In other local golf action, Winder-Barrow’s teams swept Cherokee Bluff at Chateau Elan on Thursday, March 4, as the Bulldogg boys and girls both improved to 2-0 on the season.
Winder-Barrow’s boys came out on top 188-190 in nine holes, as Cam Horne and Taylor Mills both shot 45 to lead the Bulldoggs. Brett Boswell fired a 47, and Hampton Buchanan added a 51 to round out the scoring.
The Lady Bulldoggs picked up a 112-117 win in six holes behind Carlee Schotter’s 35. Kendal Miller shot a 37, while Emma Hetland finished with a 39.
Both Winder-Barrow teams were scheduled to take on Shiloh on Tuesday, March 9, and will host Lanier at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at Pine Hills Golf Club. The boys will then compete Saturday, March 13, in the East Hall Valhalla Tournament at Chimney Oaks Golf Club in Homer.
